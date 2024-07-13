Message from the Editor

“We have no food at home,” said one journalist with whom we have cooperated regarding this July 2024 issue of This Week in Palestine (TWiP) themed “Heroes from Gaza.” If working in such conditions doesn’t make a person a hero, then who deserves such a title?

This edition of TWiP is essentially an acknowledgment of people living in Gaza who have given the world a lesson in how to be human and how to care for others, particularly during dire circumstances. Many of those we feature have passed, but they deserve to be honored for their courage, and their legacy serves as a torch to illuminate our path. They are true heroes. However, we were clearly not able to do justice to all those who are disguised as normal humans but who merit the title of hero; in fact, we barely scratched the surface. Constraints of time, space, and ongoing communication challenges have limited our ability to feature more people. It is also important to realize that our content providers themselves were experiencing the trauma and horrors of daily life in Gaza even as they engaged in working with us. In many ways and for numerous reasons, the July issue has probably been the most difficult edition we have ever worked on. So do accept our apology for the delay in its publication.

We sincerely thank the amazing Sayegh Group from Jordan that has shouldered the gold sponsorship of this issue. May they flourish further and receive abundant blessings. We also profusely thank the people who have helped us with the content of this issue, whether by conducting interviews with our heroes or by searching the internet for information on them. We would like to sincerely thank Aziz Sallam, a bright, multitalented young man from the city of Gaza for his assistance in acquiring most of the content for us. In addition, a huge thank you goes to Ahmed Hosni Dremly who has interviewed several of our heroes and sent us their captivating stories. We also thank our artist and photographer friend Shareef Sarhan for sending us photos of our heroes. Finally, a big thank you to the following amazing people who have added value to the content of this issue: Lesley Boulton, Paula Lacey, Joe Casey, Emma Rubach, Kirsty Wright (Jr.), Darragh Martin, and Maria Dag.

Before you go, make sure to read the amazingly poignant article, “The Right to Be Angry” by Rania Hammad.

We hope our heroes from Gaza will inspire you, warm your heart, and remind you to keep supporting the people of Gaza.

The TWiP Collective