Message from the Editor

All the happenings of the past seven months make it easy to miss the forest for the trees. But something of enormous, groundbreaking, earth-shattering significance happened this month. The state that for decades has been accorded impunity by the West, as the “only democracy” in the Middle East and one sharing “our values,” now faces near-certain indictment as a criminal state. It has been a long time coming. It feels like the end of the beginning. On May 20, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court applied for warrants of arrest of Israel’s top two leaders. It is clear that Israel, rapidly descending to pariah status, will emerge from this war discredited and weakened.

On May 24, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its attack on Rafah immediately and to allow aid to enter Gaza. This edition focuses on humanitarian aid in Gaza and highlights the institutions that are heroically helping Gaza. This month, the humanitarian situation spiraled into crisis when Israel launched its invasion of Rafah on May 6. On May 10, Israel closed the Rafah border, and since then, only a few dozen trucks have entered through the Karm Abu Salem Crossing, as fighting there makes it very difficult for aid workers to reach the crossing. On May 22, COGAT mocked international organizations for not being able to reach the aid, which it is dumping on the Israeli side of the crossing, because of a lack of coordination with the Israeli authorities. The American pier is failing to deliver on its promises and is currently in Ashdod for repairs, as pieces of the floating dock have broken off. By the end of the month, UN agencies suspended all food distributions in Rafah due to a lack of supplies and security, and the WFP food parcel distribution in central Gaza will, by publication date, have run out of stock. At the same time, Israeli right-wing activists are continuing to block aid trucks en route to Gaza and on May 21, set fire to two of them, destroying all contents.

This month’s offerings highlight the institutions that are heroically helping Gaza. TWiP is grateful to all these authors (listed in order of appearance): Palestinian Medical Relief Society; Yipeng Ge, a family and public health and preventive medicine physician; Laila Mokhiber, Director of Communications at UNRWA USA; Dr. Reem Abu Hweij, a clinical psychologist based in Palestine; the Palestine Red Crescent Society; Dimitri Diliani, spokesperson of Fatah’s Reformist Democratic Faction; Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestine Nongovernmental Network in Gaza; Palestine Children’s Relief Fund; Afnan Abu Yahia, Jordanian Palestinian journalist and researcher; United Palestinian Appeal; Jonathan Fowler, Senior Communications Manager at UNRWA; Paula Handal, a member of the Lions Club Bethlehem City of Peace; and Musheir El Farra, chairperson of the Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Our two Books of the Month are The Birthplace of Jesus Is in Palestine: A Memoir by Toine van Teeffelen and Extraordinary Rendition: American Writers on Palestine, edited by Ru Freeman. Artist of the Month is Zaid Ayasa, and Exhibition of the Month is Wadeei Khaled’s From Our Room at the Camp. We want to thank the Palestinian Medical Relief Society for being our Silver Sponsor for this May issue.

Since the PRCS article went to press, we received the very tragic news that two more PRCS employees – Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna – were killed on May 28 as they were retrieving the dead and wounded from Rafah attacks. They were in clearly marked vehicles with the sign of the red crescent emblazoned on their doors and roofs. May their souls rest in peace.