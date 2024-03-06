Message from the Editor

It has been a pleasure to guest-edit this issue of TWiP. It was an honor to fill in for Tina Basem, TWiP’s longtime and wizardly content editor who needed a break, and when Sani approached me to fill in for her, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something, however small and insignificant, to help raise and amplify Palestinian voices.

As I write these words, the last ten days have been marked by what has become known as Gaza’s Flour Massacre, as well as the self-immolation of a brave US Air Force serviceman, Aaron Bushnell, in Washington DC, and the International Court of Justice in the Hague heard the masterful intervention of Ralph Wilde on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation. The month of March is also one of fasting, prayer, and repentance for Muslims everywhere and for the Christians who will celebrate Easter on March 31.

The chant CEASEFIRE NOW continues to reverberate throughout the globe. People in Gaza are still holding their breath for a cessation of hostilities, be it a halt, truce, humanitarian pause, or ceasefire. And while the merchants of death may remain oblivious, we will not be silenced.

As always, TWiP is deeply grateful to the authors, artists, and other contributors who have poured all their enthusiasm, passion, and commitment to the cause of Palestine into this month’s issue: Nadia Aburdene for her informative piece on Palestinian solidarity actions in the London area; Leen Alashhab, the secretary-general of the 13th Palestine Model UN (PalMUN) conference, held at the Ramallah Friends School in November, who writes about the skills that this initiative nurtures to produce leaders who can help steer us all to a better world; Samirah Alkassim, a film studies expert and documentary-maker, for her revisiting of Ila Abi, a stirring documentary about photography and a Gazan photographer’s love of his city; Rania Hammad, whose cri de coeur titled “The Emperor Has No Clothes” will not fail to resonate with readers; Daoud Kuttab who needs no introduction and writes about some of the short- and long-term impacts of Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip; Prof. Johnny Mansour, for a remembrance of a more hopeful time in Gaza, which reminds us that this annihilationist war is also one of cultural obliteration; Prof. Basem Ra‘ad, for an intricate article about the origins of the term antisemitism, why it is a misnomer, and the many ways that it has been weaponized; Bill Rolston for a heartwarming essay on the Palestinian murals of Belfast’s International Wall; and, last but by no means least, George Sahhar for his meditation on what sumud means to him. The TWiP Kitchen rubric has a mouthwatering recipe for mshat, contributed by Rawan Asaad, and our regular monthly cultural highlights bring you The Long Road to Gaza, a novel by Asmaa Alatawna; the visual diaries of Gazan artist Maisara Baroud; and Home Away from Home, a traveling exhibit created by Ursula Mindermann.

The entire team at TWiP wishes readers a peaceful and healing Ramadan and a Happy Easter for those celebrating. We also hope that you vigorously uphold International Women’s Day on March 8 – regardless of your gender identification: women are literally half the world!