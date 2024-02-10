Message from the Editor

Those of you who read This Week in Palestine likely need no convincing that the four months of war on Gazans will leave an indelible stain on humanity. We will have much explaining to do once our children and grandchildren ask the tough questions!

Palestinians remain forever grateful to South Africa for bringing Israel before the International Court of Justice while hoping that justice will prevail later this month! Our gratitude and compassion go to the Houthis for standing up for human rights and demanding a ceasefire, at an immense cost. We will not forget the thousands who are taking to the streets to voice their protest and demand a permanent ceasefire! And we thank those who disseminate information about the ongoing atrocities on social media even though many posts in support of Palestinians are shadowbanned, and their authors risk reprisal! Keeping up with the news is mentally and emotionally exhausting – but this is nothing compared to what Gazan children, women, and men are forced to live day by day.

So while there seem to be signs of hope for an end to the war on the horizon, please remain engaged! Consider initiating a letter-writing campaign, by yourself or with friends. Half an hour a week can be enough to contact your representatives and object to the spending of your tax dollars on the support of a regime that has repeatedly stated its genocidal intent while relentlessly bombing civilians. Israel has killed at an unprecedented pace, with the atrocities readily visible to anyone who cares to look. Independent media are prevented access; and while Israeli soldiers are proudly boasting of their human rights violations on social media, entire families are being eradicated and entire quarters have been leveled. Many Israeli claims have been debunked and others are questioned, yet its declared goals are not met. Thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many of them held without trial or charge, among them children as young as 12 years old, are persecuted for objecting to the decades of illegal occupation. In the West Bank, settler violence is rampant, as Israeli settlers act under the protection of Israel’s armed forces, and entire communities have been displaced. Your letters need no lengthy explanations: a few words in frequent letters might be more effective because their number and persistence matter more than their length. They may not even be read, but baskets of them arriving every week will make an impact.

In yet another issue of TWiP that lacks a sponsor, we thank the authors who reveal more about the situation in Gaza: Dr. Basri Saleh, deputy minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Dr. Fathi Abumoghli, a former minister of health; Palestine Medical Relief Society; Dr. Hala Allabadi, research adviser at Juzoor for Health and Social Development in Gaza, and Dr. Salwa Najjab, a co-founder and previous director of Juzoor; Dimitri Diliani, chair of the board of directors at Anastasia Software Development Company; Majd Zghyer, a Jerusalem-based economist and former Palestinian diplomat; Obada Shtaya, co-founder and CEO of the Institute for Social and Economic Progress (ISEP), and Zayne Abudaka, co-founder and senior fellow at ISEP; Dr. Elena Qleibo-Kogan, an anthropologist, diplomat, and professional humanitarian worker; Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, founder and volunteer director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS), and Alexis Casiday, a volunteer at PIBS; Jalal Abukhater, advocacy manager at 7amleh, the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media; Visualizing Palestine; and Basman Elderawi, a physiotherapist, poet, and author from Gaza.

TWiP’s entire team wishes you a healthy month ahead and peace for the many people worldwide who need it,