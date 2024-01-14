Message from the Editor

The number of Palestinians killed (an average of 250 daily in 100 days, two-thirds of whom are women and children), injured (over 60,000), and displaced (85 percent), and the extent of damage inflicted in Gaza have established new superlatives worldwide (as reported by Aljazeera, citing Oxfam, on January 13, 2024). The situation in the West Bank is dire. As settlers spread terror and soldiers raid towns and villages, the numbers of casualties and arrests are skyrocketing, and traumatized populations sleep in their clothes, ready to leave anytime in case their homes are stormed or shelled. Meanwhile, the United States and Britain are bombarding Yemen for its attempts to disrupt Israeli trade via the Red Sea in protest against the atrocities that Israel is committing in Gaza. And several Western governments are rushing to support Israel as it defends itself against allegations that it is committing genocide in Gaza, allegations raised by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Unsurprisingly, Western media coverage of the court proceedings is biased, as South African arguments receive limited coverage and the shamefully racist comments (in Hebrew) that ridicule the South African team on social media are not denounced, while alerts of antisemitism dominate media coverage. We Palestinians congratulate South Africa for its impeccable deliberation and are immensely grateful to South Africa and Yemen for their steadfast support!

Yet given these conditions, I wonder what narrative Western history books will report fifty years from now. An African proverb says that as long as the lion cannot write, songs will celebrate the hunter. Thus, we must make sure that the voices of the people – who object in unprecedented numbers to the war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people – are heard. We must keep taking to the streets to demand that our governments abide by the lofty humanitarian and democratic principles they preach and bring about not only an immediate ceasefire but also the implementation of a lasting solution. Furthermore, we must make sure that enough documents counter the propaganda that is being disseminated by those in positions of power and influence today. Maybe in this way, the Day After will bring a better future for all.

We thank the authors who have contributed to this issue, themed “The Day After: A New Political Paradigm,” including Nasser Kandil, editor in chief of Al-Bina’ newspaper and host of a YouTube channel called Sixty Minutes; Dr. Basem Ezbidi, a professor of political science at Birzeit University; Hani Mohammad Adnan Al-Masri, one of the founders of The Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Strategic Studies – MASARAT; Dr. Sabri Saidam, a member of Fateh’s Central Committee, currently holding the post of Deputy Secretary-General; Jamal Nusseibeh, a barrister-at-law in the UK; Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, cofounder (with his wife Jessie) and volunteer director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University; United Palestinian Appeal, an NGO providing relief and development aid; Ambassador Marwan Emil Toubassi; Dr. Dalal Iriqat, an associate professor at the Arab American University – Palestine; Omar Haramy, the director of Sabeel Ecumenical Liberation Theology Center; Aida Qleibo, a Palestinian feminist and human rights activist; Slingshot, a decentralized advocacy campaign and media platform; and the late Gazan poet Salim Al-Naffar. Our two books of the month are All that Remains and From the River to the Sea; and in TWiP Kitchen, Rawan Asaad presents a recipe for traditional Palestinian pastry.

The entire team at TWiP wishes you a good start into the new year and a peaceful 2024,