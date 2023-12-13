Message from the Editor

“Lest We Forget,” the theme of This Week in Palestine’s current issue, refers to the direct translation of Walid Khalidi’s book, in Arabic, Lest We Forget: The Palestinian Villages Occupied and Destroyed in 1948, published in English as All That Remains. As we collected the material for this issue, our intention was to put faces to the numbers, to emphasize that the victims in Gaza are people like you and me.

As Western politicians begin to realize how damaging their unconstrained support of Israel has been to their reputation and to that of the West in general – raising questions regarding the West’s democratic nature and exposing the racist, biased viewpoints behind much of its engagement in defense of human rights – the tone of state officials seems to be changing. It still falls way short of the opinions expressed by the masses that are demonstrating worldwide in support of an immediate and permanent ceasefire. Moreover, the increasingly less-feeble words of caution spoken by these politicians lack tangible action that would give bite to what at times has seemed hypocritical lip service uttered merely to appease constituents. Israel is making Gaza uninhabitable in its pursuit of a publicly proclaimed goal that is unattainable (because the Palestinian struggle for freedom cannot be erased by military might), while its true aim seems to be the appropriation of land and natural resources. Thus, the genocidal intentions and revenge-driven rampage of the country’s leaders that disregard all the values that many of us thought defined our modern societies need stronger political, economic, and cultural responses if we want to continue to consider ourselves “civilized” – while countries in the Global South have long asserted their dissent. We need new international organizations and institutions that will not allow power and funding to overrule humanitarian concerns. You, the people, and your protest are making this reluctant change possible. Thank you! Please keep raising your voices, we need them!

TWiP extends gratitude to this issue’s authors: The Palestinian Prisoners Society; Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights; Rania Hammad, a writer and activist based in Italy; the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA; Dr. Ali Qleibo, an anthropologist and artist; Rula Shahwan, who serves as the Director of Library Archives at the Arab University of Palestine; Dr. Maya Siag, a psychologist and trauma specialist; Visualizing Palestine; Muzna Shihabi, a Palestinian refugee and communications specialist; Ahmed Yasin, a development practitioner and activist; Syrian poet Mohja Kahf; Shireen Awwad Hilal, Director of Community and Development at Bethlehem Bible College; Arij Abu Asad, Walid Hasan Al Majdalawi, Narmen Mohammad Mtair, Jihad Jarbou, Sima Khoury, Jehad Hammad, and Hani Almadhoun, who contributed tributes to loved ones lost during the war. We thank Ramzy Abu Radwan and Ammar Abu Obaid for their help in generating content.

The entire team at TWiP hopes for a peaceful world, and wishes a beautiful, meaningful Christmas to those who are celebrating,