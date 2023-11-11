Message from the Editor

As the genocide in Gaza began to unfold, TWiP’s team shifted gears and decided to replace the planned issue with one that focuses on Gaza. The Phoenix in its title is a reference to Gazans’ incredible resiliency in the face of the ethnic cleansing and subsequent repression they have suffered over three-quarters of a century, exacerbated by the assaults of the past decade and a half – also expressed in a little-known statue on Gaza City’s Palestine Square by Gazan-born artist Iyad Ramadan Sabah. As atrocities are happening in plain sight, and even though Israel’s leadership has loudly and clearly voiced its intention of “destruction over accuracy,” calls for a ceasefire remain embarrassingly feeble, although now finally accompanied by calls for action in the form of sanctions by Spanish and Belgian ministers. While the director of the New York Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has resigned in protest, only a few nations have recalled their ambassadors to assert their conviction that human rights must be respected even during war. Other governments, particularly in Europe, continue for all practical matters to give Israel the green light to proceed with massacres that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Governments that have attempted to outlaw protests among their constituencies not only violate their countries’ laws of free speech but also exhibit double standards and racism. Our gratitude goes to the multitudes of concerned people throughout the world who have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing indiscriminate killing and show their solidarity with Palestinians. Protestors have lost their jobs, faced expulsion from educational institutions, and received threats that their names will be blacklisted to prevent future employment – in countries that present themselves as democratic. If you are afraid to speak out, it might be time to reconsider the nature of your country’s government.

Please do not remain silent: Palestinians need your voices of protest to survive! We need large-scale humanitarian action augmented by diplomatic and economic measures. We must finally find solutions that not only serve Israel’s security but also allow Palestinians to live in safety, dignity, and prosperity. The failure to recognize that Hamas’s military wing has acted against the backdrop of a failed political national liberation movement carries the danger that “solutions” will not take into account the decades-long oppression of the Palestinian people, which in the long term harms everyone in the region.

This information-packed issue presents Gaza’s history; the legal, social, and political background (note the endnotes); and poetic responses to the humanitarian situation. We thank United Palestinian Appeal (UPA) for adopting the Bronze Sponsorship for this issue and for the beautiful work it has been doing in Gaza! Our gratitude also goes to the contributing authors: Al-Haq human rights organization, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights; UNRWA; Dr. Ali Qleibo, an anthropologist and artist; Dr. Shaddad Al-Attili, a senior expert in water issues; Professor Ilan Pappé, director of University of Exeter’s European Centre for Palestine Studies; Visualizing Palestine (check out their website); poets Lisa Majaj and Samreen Sajeda; UPA; Diana Buttu, a lawyer and analyst; Fidaa Alaraj, an officer at Oxfam, Gaza; Gadi Algazi, an Israeli historian and political activist; and Dr. Tariq Dana, head of the Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Program at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. Our books of the month are Making Gaza Unlivable and Palestine: Matters of Truth and Justice, and the Artist of the Month is Basel El Maqousi.

TWiP’s entire team wishes peaceful times for all!