Message from the Editor

While doing business in Palestine comes with extra difficulties, and dealing with the intricacies of occupation-related restrictions requires extra efforts, the rewards should not be underestimated: Palestinian sumud (steadfastness) is strengthened, Palestinians are given purpose through employment and enabled to earn a livelihood, and the quality of life is elevated as goods and services are provided. There are plenty of opportunities for doing business here. After all, education is considered a must and the one asset that cannot be stolen or confiscated. Thus, large numbers of Palestinian university graduates are eager to enter the workforce each year. Their skills in technology, computer science and programming, IT, and marketing can be applied online. But that is rarely enough to keep them happily staying in their homeland. They need more opportunities than the economy can currently offer.

