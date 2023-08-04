Message from the Editor

Summer in Palestine includes plenty of sunshine, celebrations, festivals, relaxed days at the beach (if you have the privilege to go) or the pool (if you have the budget), and delicious meals shared by friends and families, not infrequently around a barbeque, elated by lively conversations, song, and poetry. Hiking should be reserved for the early morning hours, or you might opt for a walk in the cool evenings when you might even need a jacket, as it can get a bit nippy out here (unless there is a heatwave, as the ones we have been experiencing recently and generally more frequently in the past years). So when you are choosing your next destination, consider visiting Palestine! Enjoy the abundant local produce and food products, support the local tourism workers, farmers, and craftspeople (take home not only beautiful memories but also a few handmade gifts for the loved ones you could not take along), and then spread the word of the beauty of Palestine and the warm hospitality of its people – but don’t feel shy to voice your disapproval of the ills you might find as well, whether occupation-related or not. (Do not underestimate the power of words when it comes to fighting for the freedom and self-determination of the Palestinian people. Speaking truth to power, our voice can make a difference.)

The articles in this issue, themed Summertime in Pasletine, introduce you to some of the activities, programs, and sites you can engage with in Palestine. Unfortunately, there are no sponsors I could thank (your support and contributions go a long way in supporting our sustainability)! But our sincere gratitude goes to our authors: Nader Muaddi is the founder of Muaddi Craft Distillery; Dr. Yara Dahdal an assistant professor at Bethlehem University; Bassam Almohor, a tour guide and photographer; Hani Elfar, a certified culinary teacher at Beit Hanina Culnary College; Marwan Tarazi, the director of Development Insights and Creative Solutions at Birzeit University’s Center for Continuing Education; the Palestine and Arabic Studies programe team at Birzeit University; Hani Khashram, a co-owner of Aeolus Tours; Nisreen Shahin, the founder and general manager of Makers–Tech4Good; Wassim Razzouk, the owner of Razzouk Tattoo Since 1300; Dr, Rami K. Isaac, an associate professor at the Academy for Tourism at Breda University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands, and Bethlehem University; Osama Staiti, director general of tourism services at the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; Fidaa Abuhamdiya, a chef, Italian language interpreter, and food blogger; Alice Abdo, an entrepreneur, activist, and supporter of diability rights; and Roubina Bassous-Ghattas, an expert in ecosystem and biodiversity. Our Book of the Month is Tolerance Is a Wasteland by Saree Makdisi, reviewed by Dr. Michael James, and the Artist of the Month is Mazen Saadeh. Enjoy the listed events.

The entire team at TWiP wishes you a good rest of the summer!