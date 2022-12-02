Message from the Editor

Tourism these days must be well considered if we desire to be conscious of the ecological footprint of our travels and weigh it against the positive impact it has on our health and psyche. Cultural tourism serves both purposes because it not only enriches our lives but also contributes positively to many aspects of the lives of the people we visit: it supports livelihoods and aids in the preservation of heritage. In Palestine, cultural tourism has been on the rise yet still holds great potential. This issue touches on both achievements and aspirations.

This Week in Palestine wishes to thank UNDP/PAPP for choosing the gold sponsorship to support this issue and contribute to our sustainability. Our gratitude goes as well to this issue’s authors: H.E. Rula Maayeh, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities; UNDP/PAPP and Sirin Titi, manager of Khan al-Wakalah; Dana Abbas, Riwaq Centre for Architectural Conservation’s lead architect in efforts to revitalize and develop rural Jerusalem; the anthropologist, author, and visual artist Dr. Ali Qleibo; Issam Juha, director of Bethlehem’s Centre for Cultural Heritage Preservation (CCHP) and Saeda Manoli, an architect at CCHP; Dr. Paolo Vitti, a professor at the University of Notre Dame and former consultant to UNDP during the rehabilitation of Maqam Nabi Musa; UNESCO National Office for Palestine, Ramallah; Dar al-Kalima University, Bethlehem; Minister without portfolio Emad Hamdan, who also serves as the general director of the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee (HRC); Dr. Qustandi Shomali, a full professor at Bethlehem University; Raed Saadeh, chairman of the Rozana Association in Birzeit; Amal Abuelhawa, who leads the Taawon (Welfare Organization) Old City of Jerusalem Revitalization Program; Rand Bader and Yazid Al-Dadou from PalVision; and Samar Awaad, executive director of Dalia Association.

Our Personality of the Month is Nasser Abdul Hadi, the Historical Personality of the Month is the impressionist painter Nahil Bishara, the Book of the Month is the young-adult novel Ida in the Middle, and as Artist of the Month we present the ensembles of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in Palestine. In Wildlife in Palestine, Yara Dahdal gives a bit of background on the olive harvest, and in Where to Go, Bassam Almohor takes you to Tursallah, a remnant of the British Mandate era. Visit our Exhibition of the Month, Jerusalem: City of Paradoxes, on display in Ramallah, and enjoy the listed events.

