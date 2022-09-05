Message from the Editor

Tertiary education in Palestine is at a crossroads – not to say at a crisis point. While professors complain about the low level or lack of academic skills, students complain about exams being too challenging and even have gone on strike. A young person is expected to obtain a university degree. But why should everyone be expected to thrive in academia when there is a dire need for technicians, artisans, and skilled workers? Unfortunately, vocational education carries a stigma in Palestine and is considered suitable only “for dropouts,” as one of this issue’s authors explains. Twenty years ago, a foreign friend of mine and his wife came to Palestine to assist in developing vocational training for persons with special needs. Initially, he felt very intimidated that everyone he met was either a student or a university graduate. He was “only” a plumber. After one year, in which he remodeled the apartment they were renting in downtown Nablus, he told me that he felt much better about himself. He had come to appreciate his high level of workmanship. Abroad, there are eight to ten technicians for every engineer. The opposite situation is true for Palestine. This issue makes clear that another solution exists to solve unemployment (among university graduates and others) and raise the level of workmanship.

The entire team at TWiP wishes you a good start to the fall season. In case you plan to visit Palestine, remember that according to the new rules, you now have to report to the Israeli military authorities within 30 days if you fall in love with a Palestinian!

