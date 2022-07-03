Message from the Editor

Movement restrictions in Palestine have invaded our consciousness as they affect many aspects of our daily lives. These limitations easily obstruct our awareness of the many locations we can visit to enjoy the country’s natural beauty and its interesting historical and cultural sites. But some of us are overcoming these restrictions. During the Intifada, taxi drivers used to assure us that they are like water: they tend to find a way to reach their desired destination, even if it takes four to five times the normal travel time. Likewise, Palestinians are increasingly engaged in exploring and enjoying the beauty of the locations that remain accessible despite local travel restrictions – while foreign travel has been inaccessible to many due to either financial limitations or COVID-related restrictions. Becoming aware of all these opportunities has been the most rewarding aspect of working on this month’s issue.

We are happy to see advertisements coming back, as they contribute to our sustainability. As always, we thank our authors, including Dr. Mohammad Alami, anthropologist Dr. Ali Qleibo, Dr. Wael Hamamra, the Director of Excavation and Survey at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; Dr. Hamdan Taha who for two decades served as director general of the Department of Antiquities in Palestine; architect and author Naseer Arafat; Awni Shawamra, the Director of the Research and Publication Department at the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; journalist and author Jamil Dababat; Dr. Yara Dahdal who serves as projects manager at Nature Palestine Society; and our intern Laila Albina. Thanks go to Dr. Saleem Zoughbi, the author of our Historical Personality of the Month series that in this issue introduces Abd al-Qader Al-Husseini. Enjoy our two books of the month: Sitti’s Bird: A Gaza Story and To the Good People of Gaza. If you are in Palestine, visit our Exhibition of the Month at Bethlehem’s Bab IdDeir Art Gallery that presents Kitchens by Alaa Albaba, or enjoy the online access to Zawyeh Gallery’s Bending Toward the Sun that presents works by Yazan Abu Salameh.

This issue is also a keeper because it features many more maps than previous issues, including not only Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Bethlehem but also Gaza city, Jericho, Nablus, Hebron, Jenin, Qalqilya, and Tulkarem.

From the entire team at TWiP, we wish a healthy and peaceful summer to all of you.

Sincerely,