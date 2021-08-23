Message from the Editor

Given the undeniable signs that our earth is in distress, action must be taken. Time is no longer a luxury. Saving our planet requires collective measures in the global and local arenas. In Palestine, the occupation has only exacerbated the environmental crisis that affects the quality of our air, water, energy, and even waste and transportation.

This special issue, themed “Transitional Ecology,” highlights efforts to support renewable energy and achieve energy independence. Donors are working with Palestinian cities to help them become more sustainable through reducing carbon emissions, establishing proper ecosystem management, and decreasing pollution. Other notable efforts tackle environmentally friendly vocational training, start-ups, and local governance.

TWiP is grateful to VIS – Volontariato Internazionale per lo Sviluppo (funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, AICS through the Project NUR – New Urban Resources) for acquiring the gold sponsorship of this issue. VIS has prioritized projects that focus on the environmental and energy sector, and has supported many important projects by matching Italian and Palestinian communities and expertise.

Thanks also go to this month’s authors: Chiara Appendino, the mayor of Turin, Italy; Anton Salman, the mayor of Bethlehem; Guglielmo Giordano, the head of office at the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Jerusalem; Emanuela Chiang, an Italian project cycle management expert; Luigi Bisceglia, the Yunus Social Business Center coordinator at Bethlehem University; Ziad Alsayeh, director of the Urban Planning and Public Works Department of the City of Bethlehem; Hazem Kawasmi, director of operations at the Municipal Development and Lending Fund; Maria Bottiglieri, head of Youth Policies, International Cooperation and Peace Department for the City of Turin; Yara Dahdal, project manager at Nature Palestine Society; Georgina Abboud, an architect who focuses on environmental sustainability; Rafael Abboud, an ecological architect; Suleiman Abu Muferreh, director general of the Directorate of Joint Service Councils at the Ministry of Local Government; Francesca Costero, coordinator of International Cooperation and Social Cohesion Projects for EnAIP Piemonte; Claudio Daniele, director of the EnAIP Piemonte Rivoli Training Services Centre; Gianpiero Toso, of the International Cooperation and Peace Office of the City of Turin; Salvatore Guida, project manager of VIS and the UN-Habitat Palestine Country Office. Our Book of the Month is Political Economy of Palestine: Critical, Interdisciplinary, and Decolonial Perspectives, and Personality of the Month is Dr. Fadi Kattan, dean of the School of Business Administration at Bethlehem University.

From the entire team at TWiP, we hope you enjoy the last few weeks of summer and think green!