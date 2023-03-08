Message from the Editor

Information technology, IT, is not one of Palestine’s identities. The holy sites, on the other hand, are certainly counted among its identities, and Palestine as the symbol of a human liberation movement can also be considered an identity. Even though IT is not a genuine identity, you will be surprised to know how much this little country is involved in information technology. We’re no Singapore, and we don’t have 5G technology (not even 4G for that matter), but the spirit of entrepreneurship among our youth is simply amazing and makes us Palestinians proud. Our team at This Week in Palestine has never claimed to have expertise in any topic we publish about, and so, similar to our readers, we learn from just about every issue we put out. In this issue, you will learn the meaning of hub and discover which of them are most prominent in Palestine. You will come across other new terms and learn more about accelerators, incubators, a startup economy, venture capital, and more. We certainly have no exhausted the theme of this issue – Palestinian Start-ups – but we hope to have managed to shed some light on a sector unfamiliar not only to non-Palestinians but to most of Palestinian society as well. Palestinian digital entrepreneurship is a sector with huge growth potential which, in turn, will benefit the economy. We thank all individuals and institutions that have contributed valuable articles that, collectively, introduce us to the start-up scene in Palestine. In this month’s limelight section, you will read about an amazing young entrepreneur, Laila Akel, whom we chose as our Personality of the Month. You will get a glimpse into our tri-lingual poetry Book of the Month, In the Time of the Apricots by Carol Sansour. We highly recommend that you visit Vera Tamari’s solo exhibition Warriors Passed by Here exhibited at Khalil Sakakini Cultural Center in Ramallah. Finally, we invite you to visit Hosh al-Syrian in Bethlehem, and if you’re lucky, you will meet Chef Fadi Kattan and dine at his Fawda Restaurant. We hope that you will enjoy this issue of TWiP as you learn more about Palestine.

The TWiP Collective