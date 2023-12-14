Maisara Al-Rayyes

The first time I met him was at one of the bridges across the Thames River in the heart of London; as usual, he came with his loyal friend Bahzad Al-Akhras. The last time I met him was at a café in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood. The luxurious café in Gaza was more beautiful and sophisticated than traditional cafes in London. And, as usual, he was accompanied by his loyal friend Bahzad Al-Akhras, this time bringing along their friend Nael Alqtati. I got used to meeting the group of young people, all of whom had obtained their master’s degrees from London universities, seeing them every two months in the same café in Gaza. It was more of a gathering among an older friend and his younger companions than a meeting between a teacher and his students.





Having graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at Alazhar University in Gaza and completed his internship year in Gaza hospitals, Maisara was awarded a Chevening Scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in medical administration. Upon obtaining his master’s degree, he promptly returned to Gaza to contribute to the mission of Doctors of the World.

I had met him and his friends in London many times, but the meetings in Gaza felt different. I once told Maisara jokingly, “I deal with you as if you’re from the bourgeois class in Gaza, Maisara.” The handsome young man smiled, objecting, “No, Doctor, we’re simple people, not as you imagine.” Maisara was working at the Gaza branch of Doctors Without Borders at that time. He had a calm and dignified demeanor, an attractive young man whom, I assumed, many women wished to marry. “Aren’t you planning to get married, Maisara?” I asked. He replied hesitantly, “Not yet. Not until I settle professionally and mentally.” About a year later, upon returning to London, I learned that Maisara had married Laura Al-Hayek, his former colleague and recipient of the British Chevening Scholarship.

This morning, the news repeated itself with yet another bombing, this time that of Maisara’s family home that collapsed over the heads of its inhabitants in Gaza. Maisara Al-Rayyes and his family disappeared under the rubble, extinguishing the light of a beautiful, bright, and promising life.

Dr. Jehad Hammad taught Maisara pharmacology at King’s College, London. At the time of writing, he is in regular contact with Maisara’s friend Bahzad Alakhras and can confirm that he is still alive. “As for the other friend, Nael Alqtati, I believe he is also alive, but I am not entirely certain.”