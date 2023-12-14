Mahmoud Hasan Al Majdalawi

My younger brother Mahmoud was the youngest in our family, spoiled the most by all of us, and closest to my father. As he loved to joke, he was beloved by everyone, known for being bold and outgoing. Anytime you saw him, he would be smiling.





Mahmoud finished high school but did not go to college because he was eager to get into the workforce. He learned and mastered the skill of floor tiling. Working hard, he was able to save enough money to build a house just above our family home. Like any other young man at his age, he dreamt of owning a house, getting married, and starting a family, which he did. Having eagerly awaited his first-born daughter, he named her Amira, Princess. She was his entire life.

When Amira’s mom was giving birth to her, she had complications that caused permanent damage to her kidneys. Mahmoud loved his wife very much, and when she ended up having to do dialysis three days a week, he went with her every time and always cared for her, trying to ease her pain.

Since childhood, Mahmoud had been fascinated by birds. He used to love to catch and raise them, especially the rare kinds. Eventually, he even built a special room in his house where he would care for and breed birds. He also loved nature and the land. It was his dream to buy a piece of land, farm it, and build a hut on it where he and his family could spend time during the summer.

Mahmoud was the most beautiful one in our family; he was the most active, loving all of life down to its smallest detail. We loved him, and he loved his family.

The occupation air forces bombed Mahmoud’s home, killing my brother and all his dreams. They have taken away two-year-old Amira’s dad forever, leaving her to a fatherless future. As my brother Mahmoud is gone, killed at the age of 25, so are his smile and his voice, gone forever. Who will give Amira her father back? Who will give the birds their caretaker back?

Walid Hasan Al Majdalawi is Mahmoud’s brother.