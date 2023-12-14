Lubna Elian Lubna, Her Family, and Her Violin Have Been Silenced Forever

Lubna Mahmoud Elian was born on August 29, 2009, in Gaza, the second child in her family. She embodied dreams and radiated hope and the promise of a brighter future, as she carried within her the fervor for music, a passion that was encouraged by her family and nurtured by the rich cultural heritage surrounding her.

In 2021, Lubna embarked on a transformative journey when she joined the Gaza Music School, the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music’s branch in Gaza. Her instrument of choice was the violin, and from the moment her fingers touched its strings, her dedication and talent shone through.

Music became her solace, her joy, and her voice. She found delight in the melodies she created, expressing her emotions through the haunting beauty of the violin. Her commitment to her craft extended beyond her classes as she eagerly joined the choir, singing not only for the pleasure it brought her but also to voice the hopes and dreams of her people –children, youth, and those longing for freedom.





Little did Lubna know that her last class on October 5, 2023, would mark the final note in her musical journey. Bombardment and killing shattered the tranquility that music brought to her life. Forced by the Israeli occupation army to move to southern Gaza, Lubna’s family, along with dozens of relatives, moved to Nuseirat Refugee Camp, clutching onto the hope of finding safety there. To the music teachers and conservatory staff who reached out to their students and families during October 2023, Lubna’s father, expressed gratitude that they were “still alive,” praying fervently for an end to the genocide perpetrated in Gaza, longing to return to their homes and “normal” lives.

Tragedy struck on November 21, 2023. Lubna, her parents, three siblings, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and their families – more than forty souls – were swallowed by an unfathomable wave of bombardment that leveled to the ground the “safe” home of Lubna’s aunt. In mere seconds, dreams, hopes, and aspirations were obliterated, leaving nothing but heart-wrenching sorrow and despair.





“A very well-mannered, calm, and responsible girl,” were the words used by Yelina Radwan, her violin teacher, to describe Lubna, as she expressed deep grief and sorrow over having to talk about her in the past tense. Yelina herself was able to leave Gaza, holding a foreign passport, but left behind her husband, a physician struggling to help thousands of Gazans in urgent need of medical care.

Lubna’s violin, once a vessel of her passion and dreams, now lies buried beneath the rubble, silenced forever. The music that once echoed through her soul has now faded into the tragic symphony of death and destruction in Gaza, leaving a haunting void where melodies of hope once thrived.

In this fleeting moment, innocence and promise were engulfed by the unforgiving reality of genocide against Gazans. Lubna’s story, a tale of a girl enchanted by music and driven by hope, ended tragically, leaving a poignant reminder of the profound loss endured by innocent Gazans.

Sima Khoury is the executive director of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, the music school where Lubna studied the violin.