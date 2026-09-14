Innovation Under Colonization

Few cities embody the Palestinian experience as vividly as Hebron (Al-Khalil). One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Hebron is home to the Ibrahimi Mosque, a UNESCO-listed Old Town, centuries-old markets, and industries renowned for glassmaking, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, stone, plastics, grape cultivation, and dairy production. Although the Hebron governorate accounts for only about 18 percent of Palestine’s population (roughly 850,000 residents), it generates an estimated 40 percent of the Palestinian economy. Yet Hebron is equally shaped by the realities of military occupation. Hundreds of Israeli settlers occupy the Old Town under the protection of numerous troops. Checkpoints, closures, settler violence, and the fragmentation of urban life have profoundly affected the city’s social and economic fabric, making everyday activities such as working, visiting relatives, or attending school an extraordinary task.

Against this backdrop stands Hebron University (HU), Palestine’s first higher education institution, founded in 1971, four years after Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza. It emerged from the vision of local educators and community leaders, led by the late Sheikh Mohammad Ali Jabari, then mayor of Hebron, who believed that education would safeguard Palestinian society and build its future. Today, HU serves more than 10,000 students through 13 colleges, offering 117 diploma, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs. It has become a leading center for educating physicians, pharmacists, lawyers, teachers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and public servants. For many Palestinian families, it has provided the first opportunity to pursue higher education close to home. More than 70 percent of HU’s students are female, and both the current chair of the board of trustees, Ms. Suzann El Ja’bari, and the rector, Dr. Raghad Dwaik, are women, reflecting HU’s commitment to equality.





HU’s history mirrors the broader Palestinian experience. During the First Intifada (1987–1993), Palestinian universities endured prolonged closures imposed by the Israeli army. The Second Intifada, which began in 2000, brought renewed severe restrictions that, while eased after 2005, continued throughout the following years. Since October 2023, the war on Gaza and intensified settler violence across the West Bank have again strongly disrupted higher education. Students and faculty often spend hours to reach campus, having to cross military checkpoints or take alternative routes. International travel for conferences and academic exchanges has become uncertain, and numerous students and faculty have been detained without charges. Despite these obstacles, HU has continued to grow by strengthening programs in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, computer science, agriculture, business, and law while investing in laboratories, research infrastructure, and community-based learning. Every undergraduate student completes at least 120 hours of community service, reinforcing HU’s commitment to serving society while studying.





Research is one of HU’s defining strengths. During the 2025–2026 academic year, researchers published approximately 180 articles in internationally recognized Q1 and Q2 journals, including 74 publications from the College of Medicine alone, despite restrictions on importing laboratory equipment, hosting visiting scholars, and international mobility. Much of the research addresses local challenges. Scientists from the College of Science and Technology published pioneering research in BMC Microbiology that documents antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli in mint sold in local markets, providing evidence to improve food safety. Agriculture researchers propagated the endangered Faqqua Iris, Palestine’s native flower, through advanced tissue-culture techniques. Mathematics specialists collaborated with Sapienza University of Rome through the “No Worries” project, introducing innovative teaching methods into classrooms in both Palestine and Italy.

Community engagement is central to HU’s mission. Students volunteer in schools, hospitals, municipalities, courts, and civil society, developing practical skills while serving their communities. Since 2011, the College of Law and Political Science has operated legal clinics that provide free legal assistance to vulnerable groups while offering experiential legal education. HU’s 15 specialized legal clinics address human rights, labor law, environmental law, family law, housing rights, academic freedom, and criminal justice. Students conduct legal awareness campaigns, undertake field research, and cooperate with national and international organizations. In the 2026 Seventh International Commercial Arbitration Competition in Saudi Arabia, HU law students ranked third worldwide for the respondent memorandum among 185 teams from 25 countries, while student Ansam Rajabi was named the world’s best respondent among 1,004 competitors.





HU’s healthcare programs reflect its social mission. The Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Medical Sciences combine classroom instruction with clinical placements, simulation learning, research, and public health outreach. Students participate in health awareness campaigns, screening programs, and voluntary medical initiatives. One notable example is Baytna, established in 2016 with the Patients’ Friends Society in Jerusalem. Located in Hebron’s Old Town, Baytna provides psychological, social, and palliative support to cancer patients.

Over the years, HU has expanded its international engagement. Thus, in 2026 HU maintained 33 memoranda of understanding, participated in 10 international projects, facilitated 39 staff and 33 student exchanges, and collaborated with 14 external partners. In July 2026, HU secured its first funded partnership under the EU’s Horizon Europe program. Long-term agreements with the universities of Granada, Alicante, and Deusto (Bilbao) in Spain, L’Aquila and Siena in Italy, Flensburg in Germany, and Western Macedonia in Kozani, Greece, have supported joint research, staff mobility, student exchanges, and double-degree programs.





HU has furthermore achieved distinction across disciplines. Its human medicine program received international accreditation by the World Federation for Medical Education, while the doctor of pharmacy program has admitted its first cohort. Medical laboratory sciences students earned first, second, and third places at Al-Quds University’s 2026 Student Research Conference, pharmacy students won second place for an oral presentation, and HU ranked first among the French-as-a-foreign-language debate teams in the 2026 The Hague International Competition in the Netherlands.

Innovation is another pillar of HU’s mission. During 2025–2026, HU recorded 102 student entrepreneurship projects, 30 applied research projects, 36 innovation competition entries, and 5 innovation awards. Award-winning initiatives included NutraSeed, promoting food innovation, and the development of a biodegradable starch-based alternative to plastic. In 2026, the College of Professions and Applied Sciences won first place in the Arab StarPack Awards.





HU contributes to Palestine’s social and cultural life. Through HU’s Radio Alam, established in 2010, faculty and students reach millions through educational programming, public dialogue, and community awareness initiatives that cover topics such as public health, cultural heritage, media literacy, and democratic participation. HU supports dozens of visually impaired students each semester. In 2026, three of five media student entries won top awards in two national competitions.

Moreover, HU graduates have made lasting contributions across Palestine and the region. Alumni include ministers, governors, judges, senior academics, physicians, corporate managers, and entrepreneurs. In 2024, Fortune Arabia ranked HU 36th among Arab universities that produce the largest number of CEOs, reflecting its success in preparing leaders for public and private sectors.





HU’s experience has broader significance under international law. Education is recognized as a fundamental human right under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The Fourth Geneva Convention further requires an occupier to ensure the normal functioning of educational institutions and the welfare of civilians. Restrictions that impede access to universities, academic exchanges, or scientific cooperation affect these internationally recognized rights. Although Palestinian universities have repeatedly adapted, resilience should not be mistaken for the absence of legal obligations.





Hebron University’s story is one of determination, institutional vision, and the transformative power of education. Families continue to invest in education despite economic hardship, faculty continue teaching and conduct research despite uncertainty, and students pursue ambitious careers despite extraordinary obstacles. Today, HU stands among Palestine’s foremost universities. Beyond its graduates, publications, and international partnerships lies its greatest achievement: demonstrating that a university can remain a center of excellence while serving its community under exceptional circumstances. Every graduate who enters public service, every scientific discovery, every patient supported through community outreach, every legal clinic that protects vulnerable groups, and every global partnership reaffirms that education is one of society’s greatest investments and a foundation for justice, peace, and a prosperous future.