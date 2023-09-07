Improving the Tourism Offer in Palestine

Of course, this is not representative of all tourists’ experiences, but it was certainly a wake-up call for me. At that time, I was trying to figure out how best to attract tourism investments into Palestine and improve the tourism offer. This was part of my role as tourism adviser to then Quartet representative, Tony Blair, and the international efforts to develop an Economic Plan for Palestine (also known as the John Kerry Plan). I realized then how much we take tourists for granted. We have convinced ourselves that we should only give them “the minimum” because we assume that most are one-time pilgrims who are only interested in visiting the holy sites to pray and unlikely to come back. With this perception of tourists, it seems that there is little incentive to invest in creating a positive experience for them.