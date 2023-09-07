Improving the Tourism Offer in Palestine

Nassim Nour is a Palestinian entrepreneur and a private-sector development expert. He has held several senior positions across Palestine, Africa, and Australia, including executive director with the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF), head of Private Sector Development at the UK Department for International Development (DFID), Tourism and Light Manufacturing Advisor to Quartet Representative Tony Blair, and various senior positions with World Vision International worldwide. He now leads Tasdeer – a Trade Facilitation and Customs Support Program in Palestine.
