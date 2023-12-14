Hilala, Ahmad, and Aseel Abu Asad

My mother, Hilala, was killed on October 21 at the age of 51, leaving behind eight children and four grandchildren.

Hilala was beloved by all who knew her, known for her patience and strength. She worked very hard to build a house for her family and educate her children, who graduated to become doctors, architects, and teachers. Having memorized the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad’s speeches, she taught children how to read the Qur’an properly. Just one month before the war, she attended a program where she recited the entire Qur’an in one sitting.

I took this picture of her one week before the war started and jokingly told her, “When you die, we will use this picture of you.” She replied with much confidence, saying, “God willing, you will!” I told her to stop joking, and added, “Maybe you will have to post a picture of my funeral before I post one of yours.” Her confidence was in place as always – and here we are.





My siblings Ahmad and Aseel were 12-year-old twins. Aseel was like a breeze of fresh air. Generally very quiet, she loved to dress up. If she had had the chance to grow up, she probably would have become a fashion designer or a fashion specialist. Even though she was young, she was very content, not asking for much, and considerate of her parents’ financial situation. She adored school, to the point that when, during the war, we were getting ready to flee and were all preparing our bags and filling them only with the most important and essential belongings, Aseel packed her books, pencils, and coloring pencils and wanted to take them with her. But at the checkpoint we had to pass through, the occupation soldiers took our bags from us.

Ahmad, her twin brother, was the opposite. We used to call him Japanese because his eyes were a beautiful almond shape. He was a very active young boy who loved to play and move around, full of life. He was an excellent football player, and the young kids in the neighborhood used to call him Ronaldo. He never missed a football match and always dreamt of becoming a professional football player. His father used to remind him all the time, “You need to study for school, Ahmad, so when you grow up you’ll be successful.” He had no idea that Ahmad would never grow up. I wish he had let him play as much as he wanted. One day before he was killed, Ahmad got a haircut and said, “The war is going to end tomorrow.” For him it did!

My mother Hilala and my siblings Aseel and Ahmad were killed in our home when the occupation forces bombarded the building.

Arij Abu Asad is the daughter of Hilala and the sister of Ahmad and Aseel.