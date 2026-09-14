Higher Education in Gaza

When a university is destroyed, attention naturally turns to what is visible: collapsed buildings, damaged classrooms, destroyed laboratories, and libraries reduced to rubble. Yet a university is far more than its physical infrastructure. It is a network of students, academics, research programs, laboratories, libraries, institutional records, and accumulated intellectual knowledge. Its destruction, therefore, cannot be adequately understood through the physical loss of buildings alone.

This distinction is particularly important in Gaza, where higher education had developed into a significant component of the social and economic fabric before October 7, 2023. Prior to October 7, 2023, the higher education sector served approximately 88,000 students,1 with an estimated gross enrollment rate of around 44.3 percent among the 18–24 age group. Universities and colleges offered programs ranging from medicine to engineering, science, information technology, education, law, business, and the humanities, alongside technical and applied fields.

The events that followed October 7 did not simply interrupt academic calendars. They disrupted the infrastructure, personnel, research capacity, digital systems, and physical spaces on which higher education depended. Universities were forced to confront an unprecedented question: How can an institution continue to function when much of the physical environment that sustained it has disappeared? Moreover, they must tackle the question of emerging pathways toward recovery, including digital education, temporary learning spaces, partial in-person instruction, and reconstruction.

The consequences of destruction extend beyond physical infrastructure: Damage to laboratories affects teaching and research, the loss of computers and servers affects digital services and institutional records, damage to libraries threatens access to accumulated knowledge. Moreover, the loss of academic facilities can undermine the social and intellectual environment in which universities traditionally operate.

Before the war, Gaza’s higher education sector was considerably more developed than its external image might suggest, even though it had to function under very constrained conditions. Nineteen universities, colleges, and specialized institutions served approximately 88,000 students. The sector included comprehensive universities, open and distance-learning institutions, private universities, and technical and applied colleges. Among the largest institutions were Al-Aqsa University, Al-Azhar University–Gaza, the Islamic University of Gaza, and Al-Quds Open University. Together, they accounted for the overwhelming majority of students enrolled in higher education.

The importance of these institutions, however, extended beyond enrollment. Al-Aqsa University, whose institutional roots date back to 1955, had developed into one of Gaza’s major public higher education institutions. The Islamic University, established in 1978, expanded into a multidisciplinary institution with a significant academic and research presence. Al-Azhar University–Gaza, established in 1991, developed programs in medicine, engineering, sciences, and the humanities. Al-Quds Open University, meanwhile, built its identity around flexible and open learning, an institutional characteristic that would become particularly valuable once conventional campus-based education became impossible.

Even before the war, distance and open learning were not entirely new to Gaza. Al-Quds Open University, in particular, had experience with flexible educational models and digital tools. The war, however, fundamentally changed the role of technology. Before October 2023, digital education largely supplemented face-to-face instruction. During the war, it became one of the principal mechanisms through which universities attempted to preserve academic continuity. This distinction is critical. Technology did not replace the university; it became a means of preserving the university when the physical campus could no longer perform its traditional role. Digital platforms enabled universities to maintain communication with students, deliver lectures, distribute academic materials, administer assessments, and preserve elements of institutional continuity. At the same time, the transition required by the aftermath of October 7 exposed the limitations of relying on digital education in an environment characterized by displacement, unreliable electricity, damaged telecommunications infrastructure, and unequal access to devices and connectivity.

Applied education proved particularly vulnerable to the war’s impact. Gaza’s higher education system included institutions specializing in technical and applied education, such as the University College of Applied Sciences, Palestine Technical College, and the University College of Science and Technology. These institutions faced a particular challenge because their educational models depend heavily on physical infrastructure. An engineering student needs laboratories, a nursing student requires simulation and clinical training, technical students need workshops and equipment, and medical education depends on clinical environments. Consequently, the destruction of laboratories was not simply the loss of buildings. It represented the loss of educational functions that cannot be fully transferred to an online platform.





This distinction between theoretical and practical education aspects becomes particularly important during recovery. Restoring theoretical instruction may require computers, connectivity, and qualified instructors. Restoring practical education requires additional layers of infrastructure, including laboratories, equipment, workshops, clinical environments, safety systems, and specialized technical personnel.

The scale of damage to higher education in Gaza is extensive and systemic. A field assessment conducted by UNESCO, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) covered 21 higher education institutions across a total of 38 campuses in the Gaza Strip and found that 22 campuses were completely destroyed, while 14 campuses sustained varying degrees of damage. The assessment furthermore detailed that 195 of the 206 buildings assessed were destroyed or severely damaged, rendering them nonoperational. The destruction affected approximately 620 specialized laboratories and facilities, around 120,000 computers and laptops, and 105 servers across the campuses. The estimated cost of the damage was approximately US$373.25 million.2

The distinction between institutional survival and physical reconstruction is central to understanding the broader recovery process.

These figures demonstrate that the crisis was not a collection of isolated incidents that affected individual universities. Rather, it constituted a disruption of the higher education system as a whole. The figure of 95 percent is particularly revealing. It suggests that the appropriate analytical framework is not simply that of “damaged universities” but of a higher education system whose physical foundations were extensively disrupted.

Students have been severely affected, both in terms of enrollment and access. Before the war, approximately 88,000 students were enrolled in Gaza’s higher education institutions. The suspension of regular campus-based education, however, created a distinction between being registered at a university and being able to access education. A destroyed campus does not necessarily mean that its students cease to exist as enrolled students. University records, academic programs, and institutional affiliations may survive even when physical facilities no longer exist. For this reason, three indicators should be distinguished when assessing the postwar condition of higher education: The number of registered students, the number of students who are able to access educational services, and the number of those who actually resumed their studies. This distinction is essential to avoid misleading comparisons between the prewar and postwar periods. Enrollment alone cannot demonstrate educational continuity. A student may remain formally registered while having limited or no meaningful access to instruction, assessment, academic support, or practical training.

Digital education may help preserve academic continuity, but it cannot become a complete replacement for conventional higher education or eliminate the broader consequences of displacement, infrastructure loss, and psychological and social disruption.

The Islamic University of Gaza has managed to secure institutional survival amid physical destruction. Before October 7, it was among the largest and most prominent higher education institutions in the Strip. During the war, seven of its buildings were reported as partially damaged and ten as completely destroyed. The losses were also human. Among those killed was the university’s president and physicist, Professor Sufian Tayeh, representing a loss of academic leadership as well as institutional capacity. Yet the university did not disappear with the destruction of its campus. After operating for an extended period under extraordinary conditions, it began a gradual return to in-person teaching in late 2025. This experience illustrates one of the central characteristics of higher education recovery in Gaza: An academic institution can begin to return before its physical university campus has been fully rebuilt.

Al-Azhar University–Gaza, however, faces the challenge of how to restore practical education. Al-Azhar sustained extensive damage, including 18 partially damaged buildings and five completely destroyed buildings according to the relevant assessment. This highlights the particular difficulties that medicine, engineering, and other practical disciplines are facing. Theoretical lectures can be transferred relatively easily to digital platforms, but laboratories, clinical training, and practical instruction cannot be replicated entirely online. The restoration of these programs therefore depends not only on the reopening of classrooms but also on the ability to provide safe and functional laboratories, equipment, clinical environments, and appropriate training facilities. This challenge demonstrates why rebuilding higher education cannot be measured solely by the number of classrooms reopened. Educational recovery must also consider whether students can once again acquire the practical competencies required by their disciplines.

Al-Aqsa University was forced to move from a physical campus to digital learning to maintain a sense of continuity. Al-Aqsa University was among Gaza’s largest higher education institutions before the war, with more than 22,000 students according to the data used in recent studies. Like other universities, it suffered extensive damage to its facilities. Nevertheless, the institution maintained elements of its academic identity through digital registration, electronic services, communication systems, and distance learning. Its experience demonstrates an important distinction between institutional continuity and campus continuity. A university can preserve its academic programs, student records, and communication systems online even when its physical campus is no longer functional. This distinction will remain central to the reconstruction process. Rebuilding physical facilities is necessary, but the preservation and restoration of institutional systems, academic programs, and human resources are equally important.

Al-Quds Open University was able to apply an existing model to the necessities required by an emergency. Yet while the university’s prewar experience with flexible and open learning gave it an institutional advantage during the crisis, the war also exposed the limitations of distance education. Online learning requires devices, electricity, connectivity, and an environment in which students can study safely and consistently. In Gaza, each of these conditions became uncertain. Digital education therefore helped preserve academic continuity, but it could not eliminate the broader consequences of displacement, infrastructure loss, and psychological and social disruption. The experience suggests that digital education should be understood not as a complete replacement for conventional higher education, but as one component of a broader resilience and recovery strategy.

One of the defining features of Gaza’s postwar higher education landscape is that educational recovery did not wait for physical reconstruction. Education resumed before reconstruction could begin or was completed. Universities relied on a combination of online and digital learning, utilizing less-damaged facilities and temporary learning spaces such as alternative and rented premises; they relied on international partnerships and applied hybrid forms of instruction. The central question therefore shifted from “When will the universities be rebuilt?” to “How can education be restored before the universities are rebuilt?” This distinction captures the emerging logic of higher education recovery in Gaza: The immediate objective was not necessarily to recreate the prewar university campus in its original form, but to restore essential educational functions such as teaching, assessment, academic advising, communication, student support, and institutional administration.

Temporary learning spaces helped rebuild the function of a university. By May 2026, UNESCO had supported five temporary learning spaces in Gaza that served approximately 13,800 higher education students. These spaces were established in partnership with universities and included the following:

Learning Space Academic Partner Main Function Connect University College of Applied Sciences Digital learning and academic support Irada Islamic University Education and psychosocial support Jusoor Al-Azhar University Blended learning Forsa Al-Aqsa University Digital education and examinations Amal Al-Quds Open University Student support in southern Gaza





These initiatives represent more than temporary classrooms. They reflect an emerging model in which the function of the university is reconstructed before its physical campus. A university classroom may now be a small room equipped with computers rather than a conventional lecture hall. Students may be physically together while the instructor participates remotely. Examinations may be administered through digital systems, while academic records remain connected to the original institution. This is not a substitute for a functioning university campus. Rather, it is an emergency mechanism for preserving the university as an institution.

Selected indicators of recovery as of July 2026 Prewar During the War Recovery Phase Higher education students ~88,000 Regular access severely disrupted Gradual recovery through digital, hybrid, and limited in-person education Higher education institutions 19 Campus-based operations broadly disrupted Partial institutional recovery Campuses assessed – 38; 95 percent affected Gradual rehabilitation and alternative spaces Buildings assessed – 195 of 206 destroyed or severely damaged Long-term reconstruction required Laboratories and specialized facilities Operational ~620 damaged/destroyed Gradual restoration Digital education Supplementary Essential for continuity Core component of recovery Temporary learning spaces Not applicable Developed as an emergency response Five spaces serving ~13,800students Virtual campus Not applicable Developed as a response to disruption First phase targeting ~20,000 students

These figures should not be interpreted as evidence that higher education has “returned to normal.” Rather, they indicate a gradual transition from educational interruption to institutional survival and, in some cases, limited recovery. This distinction is important because recovery has multiple dimensions that may progress at different speeds, including physical reconstruction, educational access, institutional functionality, research capacity, student well-being, and academic quality.

Following the genocide, recovery must be understood beyond reconstruction, which includes six distinct and interconnected elements. Indeed, the experience of higher education in Gaza suggests that recovery should be understood as a multidimensional process rather than a simple return to prewar conditions. The first dimension is physical recovery, including the reconstruction of classrooms, laboratories, libraries, offices, workshops, and research facilities. The second is academic recovery, which involves restoring teaching programs, examinations, curricula, accreditation processes, and practical training. The third is digital recovery, including institutional information systems, servers, databases, learning management systems, digital libraries, and reliable connectivity. The fourth is human-resource recovery. Universities depend on academics, researchers, administrators, technicians, and support personnel. The loss or displacement of members of the academic community can have consequences that cannot be solved through rebuilding physical infrastructure alone. The fifth is research recovery. Universities are not merely teaching institutions. They are centers of knowledge production. The destruction of laboratories, research equipment, databases, libraries, and academic networks therefore represents a long-term threat to the research capacity of the higher education sector. And finally, there is social and institutional recovery. Universities provide students with social networks, professional identities, intellectual communities, and opportunities for collaboration. Restoring these functions is essential to rebuilding the broader academic ecosystem.





This experience of Gaza’s universities suggests that the first stage of recovery has not been the reconstruction of buildings, but the reconstruction of educational function, which raises a broader question for higher education in conflict-affected societies: Can a university survive when its campus is destroyed? Gaza’s experience suggests that the answer is yes – but only in a limited and fragile sense. An institution may preserve its identity, records, academic programs, and relationship with students through digital and temporary means. Yet true recovery begins only when that institutional continuity can once again be translated into a safe, sustainable, and physically accessible academic environment. A university can survive without its buildings; but it cannot fully recover without rebuilding the academic ecosystem that makes those buildings meaningful.

1 “ Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (A/HRC/59/26 ) ,” United Nations, June 16 to July 11, 2025.