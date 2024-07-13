Professor Ghassan Abu-Sittah, born and raised in Kuwait in a Palestinian family, is a multi-award-winning plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a reputation as one of the world’s leading specialists in craniofacial surgery, facial aesthetics, cleft lip and palate surgery, and trauma-related injuries. He has been very publicly outspoken on the genocide in Gaza since a 43-day stint in hospitals there in October and November 2023. He has enormous influence on public opinion because of his unique background which combines the skills and expertise of a field-leading plastic surgeon with the rigors of academia and the compassion of humanitarianism. As a recognized authority in his field, he has been featured regularly in the press, notably in the BBC, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the Independent, the Telegraph, and Le Monde.

From 2012 until September 2020, he was the director of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department at the American University of Beirut (AUB), providing remote assistance for surgeons working in the Gaza Strip. In 2015, he co-founded and co-directed the Conflict Medicine Program at AUB’s Global Health Institute. In 2021, Abu-Sittah was a lecturer at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College, London.

Abu-Sittah first visited the Gaza Strip as a medical student during the first Intifada in 1989. He was inspired to focus on conflict medicine by Ang Swee Chai, the doctor who founded the British charity Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP) in 1982 after the phalangist-led and Israeli-supported massacres in the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Lebanon. Abu-Sittah traveled to Gaza as a member of MAP to provide medical assistance during the second Intifada, the 2008–2009 Gaza war, the 2012 Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, the 2014 Gaza war, and the 2018–2019 March of Return protests.

He arrived in Gaza on October 9, 2023 through the Rafah crossing. He worked at Shifa and Al-Ahli hospitals in the northern area until mid-November, while Israeli forces laid siege to the enclave and attacked medical facilities. His harrowing tweets and media appearances gave many an insight into the catastrophic human rights crisis happening in Gaza at a time when journalists and human rights researchers were unable to gain access. He documented the layers of tragedy as all four of Gaza’s pediatric facilities collapsed and he was performing eleven surgeries back to back from eight in the morning until one the next morning.

During his first few weeks in Shifa, where ambulances were arriving every minute, bed capacity was quickly being reached, and there was no antiseptic for injuries. Already, the volume of injured patients was way beyond the capacity of Shifa’s facilities, with patients waiting 10 days for urgent surgery. By the end of his second week at Shifa, the sheer ferocity of the Israeli onslaught had already overwhelmed the 2,500 total bed capacity of all Gaza’s hospitals combined with 6,500 Palestinians already injured. Thousands of families were seeking refuge in Al-Shifa to escape the bombing, and Abu-Sittah describes the “building shaking as Israeli mortars landed all around the hospital.”

He moved farther north to Al-Ahli Hospital with colleagues to help perform triage in a facility with 30 beds, half an operating X-ray machine, and 100 patients needing surgery. After Ahli was bombed, he moved to Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya, and when the IDF mandated the evacuation of Al-Awda, Abu-Sittah returned to Shifa with some patients. He moved to the southern Gaza Strip in November and realized that, even though the hospitals in the south were not yet damaged, they had doctors but no resources and could not function properly as hospitals. There was, in fact, a surplus of doctors. At this point, he decided to leave for the UK. He arrived in London on November 18 after 43 days in Gaza. He continued his tweets and social media posts, saying, “I left Gaza yesterday. My heart and my soul are still there with my patients. I remember their names, I remember their wounds. I will fight until they receive the treatment they need and the justice they deserve.” He added, “My heart is broken in ways I never knew was possible.” And he went on to quote the powerful words of James Baldwin, “This is why one must say Yes to life and embrace it wherever it is found – and it is found in terrible places; nevertheless, there it is. … For nothing is fixed, forever and forever, it is not fixed; the earth is always shifting, the light is always changing, the sea does not cease to grind down rock. Generations do not cease to be born, and we are responsible to them because we are the only witnesses they have.”

On his return to the UK, Abu-Sittah gave a press conference discussing his experience, giving testimony on treating patients who had white phosphorus burns, which the Israeli army denies using. In January 2024, he traveled to The Hague to meet with the ICC investigators. Since his return he has used all public platforms to speak out on the genocide, likening the Israeli leadership to “the psychosis of the Germans in the 30s and the 40s,” further characterizing the supporting Western powers, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Canada, as being “the axis of genocide.”

Abu-Sittah was elected rector of his alma mater, the University of Glasgow, on March 26 this year, winning 80 percent of the vote. In April, Abu-Sittah was denied entry to Germany for a pro-Palestinian event and, on May 4, was denied entry to France, where he was due to speak to the French Senate on the medical crisis in Gaza. The ICJ subsequently contested this ban. He continues to speak out on the genocide. Abu-Sittah was an editor and co-author of the book Reconstructing the War Injured Patient (2017) and The War Injured Child: From Point of Injury Treatment Through Management and Continuum of Care (2023). He is a trustee of the Institute for Palestine Studies.

