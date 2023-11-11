Gaza: Ard al-Jabbareen Land of “the Mighty Men”

“You must remember what Amalek has done to you.” Invoking the Bible and Amalek (Hebrew slang for Anakim, the mighty inhabitants of Palestine), the arch-nemesis of the ancient Hebrew tribes, Netanyahu announced the start of a ground invasion in Gaza, declared holy war against Gaza, and exhorted the IDF to rank up the numbers in the slaughter of Gaza. He instrumentalized the legendary biblical wars waged by the onslaught of the invading waves of Hebrew tribes against Amorite Bronze Age city-states throughout Palestine – whose people were generically referred to as Canaanites, Philistines, and Anakim. The biblical epithet “Anakim” (al-Amaliqa in classical Arabic and al-Jabbareen in the Qur’an) singles out the mighty inhabitants of Mount Hebron and the southern coastal plain and cities as gigantic hardy heathen whose might held out against the invading Hebrew tribes in the land of Canaan. Jewish mythology becomes a means to infuse credibility and justify the IDF’s ongoing genocidal rampage perpetrated against present-day Palestinians as a holy war, a modern-day “crusade.”





Welcome to the world of modern Zionist biblical archaeology. Zionist scholarship’s revisionary reading of biblical accounts like the David story does not raise polemic issues such as asking “What is being covered up?” or “Whose perspective is being silenced?” or “What crime is this story trying to excuse?” On the contrary, Zionist ideologues have instrumentalized the biblical narrative to justify their acrimonious political agenda and ethnically cleanse Palestine through deliberated warfare beginning with the Nakba ethnocide in Palestine to the present bloodbath in Gaza. In the process, Hamas, and by extension the Palestinians, are satanized, dehumanized, and objectified as a preliminary step towards genocide.

Throughout the bible the Canaanites, Philistines, and “al-Amaleka” are maligned as brutish bestial pagans. Echoes of Samson and the destruction of the Temple of Dagan – the Canaanite god of wheat – the ruthless murder of a thousand Philistines with the jawbone of a donkey, and starving them by torching the wheat fields of Gaza by setting out foxes with torches on their tails to burn the fields reverberate in the here and now as Israel cuts supplies of food, water, fuel and medical assistance to the Palestinians. Netanyahu, by declaring sacred war against Gaza, echoes David’s words in his duel against the robust Philistine Goliath: “Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel” (1 Samuel 17:45).

“Misjudgment of the present is the inevitable consequence of ignorance of the past. Anthropologists, historians, and politicians may wear themselves out just as fruitlessly in seeking to understand the past, if they are totally ignorant of the present. This faculty of understanding the here and now is, in very truth, the master quality of the historian.”

~French historian Marc Bloch

The history of Palestine as told in the Bible is a very partial and agenda-driven narrative, containing much fantasy and fabrication, constructed to serve the interests of the authors. It is not a factual and neutral account of “what actually happened.” Accordingly, the revisionist biblical history of Israel as proffered by contemporary Zionists is useful mainly for what it tells us about the agenda of its authors, not for reliable information about what actually happened in the times and places described.

Though small in size, Gaza has a history that is nothing short of monumental. A battlefield for millennia, it has become synonymous with the nationalist Palestinian struggle for independence. Covering barely 365 square kilometers, the small territory of Gaza has suffered the tribulations of history from the Ancient Egyptians up until the ongoing ruthless Israeli occupation. Gaza was once an intersection of the major traffic routes connecting the spice route between the Indian Ocean via Yemen and Mecca, with Gaza, and between Babylonia along the silk road across Via Maris, then the coastal road southward to Gaza and Egypt. It is known in antiquity as the “Way of the Philistines,” a reference to the passageway through the Philistine Plain which consists of Palestine’s southern coastal plain dominated by Gaza as a hub of international trade in the ancient world.

Wedged between Al-Naqab and Sinai deserts on one side and the Mediterranean Sea on the other, Canaanite Gaza, a center for international commerce in the ancient world, was contested by the Pharaohs, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Israelites, Romans, Byzantines, Crusaders, Ottomans, French, and British. Early humans arrived in Palestine about 500,000 years ago. Settled life began between 12,500 and 9500 BC, when the semi-sedentary Natufian culture (named after Wadi Natuf, west of Ramallah) developed. The early agricultural communities lived in caves and open settlements and relied on gathering, hunting, fishing, and the beginnings of agriculture. Stone tools were developed for harvesting and grinding cereals, and the first artistic and cultic objects were produced, culminating in the first human urban settlement ushering in the Neolithic period and the walled city of Jericho.





Around 1950 BC, Amorite urban life flourished in Canaan. Tal al-ʿAjjul, often referred to as ancient Gaza, is located at the mouth of Wadi Gaza, a few kilometers south of modern Gaza. Although the earliest remains on the site date back as far as 2100 BC, the town seems to have reached its zenith during the Middle Bronze Age (c. 2300–c. 1550 BC), especially during the seventeenth and sixteenth centuries, when the Hyksos ruled northern Egypt, known as the 15th dynasty (c. 1630–1523 BC). The Hyksos dynasty is of Amorite Canaanite ethnic origin.

Massive population migrations into Palestine between the thirteenth and eighth centuries (Late Bronze and Iron Age) were resisted by Amorite regional coalitions. Among the city-states that joined the tribal Amorite coalition against the invading Hebrew tribes and the Greek sea people, certain cities stand out: Jerusalem, Gibeon (al-Jeeb), Aijalon (Yalo), Gezer (Tal Abu Shusheh), Hebron, Debir, Bet Mirsim, Maresha (Bet Jibrin), Ashqelon, and Gaza. The ethnic accommodation of the Greek Philistines (the Sea People) in the coastal region, and of the Hebrew tribes in the hinterland – and despite their influence over the political demographic profile of Palestine – the Canaanite cultural ethos exerted a major coercive influence in the process of cultural syncretism. Canaanite culture, religion, economy, agriculture, animal husbandry, the ecological perception, and associated mythos conditioned the perceptions of the newcomers along the pattern of life, established by our Natufian/Amorite ancestors.

From the eighth to the fourth century BC, Palestine was brought under Mesopotamian hegemony. It was conquered in 721 BC by the Assyrians and in 586 BC by the Babylonians, who destroyed many Bronze Age Amorite cities and exiled much of the population. During this period, the name Palestine in the form of “Plistu,” deriving from the Philistines, appeared for the first time in Assyrian documents.

Alexander the Great, having defeated Tyre, and “en route” to conquer Egypt, found severe resistance in Gaza. The siege of Gaza took place in October 332 BC, resulting in a victory for Macedon and ending the 31st Dynasty of Egypt, which functioned as a satrapy under the Achaemenid Persian Empire.

The introjection of Hellenism in Palestine revitalized all forms of cultural expressions, art and architecture, philosophy and religion. Greek culture set in motion a syncretic discourse in which Near Eastern spiritualism found new forms of expression inspired by Greek mythology, science, and logic.

After Alexander’s death, his Middle East Empire was divided between two of his generals: Syria and Palestine under the Seleucids, and Egypt under the Ptolemies. According to Jewish historian Josephus, Jews, led by the Maccabees, revolted against the enforced Hellenization, and an independent Hasmonean kingdom was established in 129 BC in the north. The Edomites, a coalition of Amorite tribes, established their own kingdom in the south, extending from Mount Hebron along Wadi al-Khalil, the desert cities of Al-Naqab, all the way to Bet Jibrin, Ashqelon, and Gaza; i.e., along the trade route from Yemen through Mecca and Petra to the Mediterranean, whence the road bifurcated westward to Egypt and northward toward Via Maris, which was the most important route from Egypt to the Fertile Crescent. The itinerary followed the coastal plain before crossing over into the plain of Jezreel (Marj Ibn Amer), past Megiddo, Ti’innik, Jenin, and the Jordan Valley past Syria to Babylon.

Following the conquest of Palestine by the Romans in 63 BC, a process of Romanization began: the establishment of cities, Roman in character, such as Jerusalem, Caesarea, Sebastiya, Bisan. A vassal king, Herod the Great (an Edomite Arab) was appointed ruler of Judaea in 37 BC. The ethnic diversity included predominant Edomite and Nabatean Arab communities in the south, Kaderites in the north (hailing from Kadir, one of the children of Ismael), Greeks and Phoenicians (the gentiles), Samaritans, and Jews, among numerous Amorite subtribes. Josephus singles out two major Jewish revolts against the Romans which were suppressed. He writes copiously of the Bar Kochba revolt in AD 135, which led to the razing of Jerusalem to the ground and the building of a Roman colony, Aelia Capitolina, in its place. The history of the Canaanites, that of the Edomite and Nabataean majority in the south, the Kaderites in the north, the Greek Romans and other Amorite tribes, and Arabs is glossed over.

Monastic Christianity strikes deep roots in Gaza. St. Hilarion, born in Tabatha in 291, a village seven kilometers south of Gaza, is considered the father of Palestinian monasticism and had built the monastery that bears his name.

The Church of Saint Porphyrius, bombed by the IDF in Tufan al-Aqsa, is considered the oldest active church in the city and is the third oldest church in the world. Located in the Zaytun Quarter of the old city of Gaza, it is named after the fifth-century bishop of Gaza, Saint Porphyrius.

Gaza, known in Arabic as “Ghazzet Hashem,” is closely associated with the great-grandfather of Prophet Mohammad, Hashem Bin Abed Munaf, believed to be buried there in a mosque that bears his name. Founder of the Hashemites, a subtribe of Quraish, he had played a seminal role in reviving the primordial tribal Arab alliances safeguarding the spice and incense route between Mecca, via Wadi Araba and the desert cities in Al-Naqab to Gaza and that of the early Christian pilgrims between Saint Catherine Monastery in Sinai and Gaza. In fact, Wadi Araba, Al-Naqab, Sinai, and the Palestinian southern coast dissolve into one major cultural basin that provided a fertile ground for the spread of Islam, unifying the various Nabatean, Edomite, Quraish, and other Arabic dialects in the language of the Qur’an.





Mamluk domination started in 1277. In 1293, Qalawun’s son an-Nasir Muhammad instituted Gaza as the capital of the Governorship of Gaza. This province covered the coastal plain from Rafah in the south to Caesarea in the north, extending in the east to the western slopes of Samaria and the Hebron Hills. This was a period of prosperity. The geographer Al-Dimashqi described Gaza in 1300 as “so rich in trees it looks like a cloth of brocade spread out upon the land.”

In 1516, shortly after Palestine’s submission to the Ottomans, it was divided into six districts, including the Gaza Sanjak (District of Gaza) that stretched from Jaffa in the north to Bet Jibrin in the east and Rafah in the south.

An early governor of Gaza Sanjak was Kara Shahin Mustafa. Shortly before his death, his son Ridwan Pasha became Gaza’s governor. He was the progenitor of the Ridwan dynasty, which chose Gaza as its family headquarters, and where members of the dynasty ruled almost consecutively until 1690.

“Archaeological remains – excluding written testimony from the past – are of themselves mute. Stones, themselves fragments of the past, do not speak for themselves, they have no story to tell and no truth to communicate. It is archaeologists who speak about them, testifying to what they have found and placing the finds within an interpretive framework that bestows upon them meaning and significance.”

~A Biblical History of Israel

The French expedition in 1799 was an ominous turning point and heralded the pernicious advent of Western colonialism for which Gaza was to pay dearly. Napoleon Bonaparte cynically referred to Gaza as “the outpost of Africa, the door to Asia.” Most Gazans fled in fear. His forces razed the remains of the city walls and he set up his quarters in Radwan Pasha’s palace. Within a year, having failed to breach the walls of Akka, and under attack by the British navy, he withdrew from Palestine. The event marked the weakness of the Ottoman Empire and empowered British influence in the Levant.





Barely four decades later, the Egyptian army marched in his footsteps. Ibrahim Pasha, son of Mohammad Ali, the viceroy, in open defiance to Istanbul occupied Gaza, reaching all the way to Akka whence his advance was once again checked by the British. The reverberations of the Egyptian invasion were of calamitous proportions in Palestine. He left the country in chaos with internecine tribal battles along Yemeni/Qaisi divides. Marauding Bedouins in various parts of Palestine pilfered and destroyed the countryside. The British once again interfered to restore law and order and, within the eschatological context of millennialism, helped Jews to emigrate to Palestine and provided protection from Ottoman authorities as a preliminary step to spread Christianity among them in anticipation of the return of Christ.

Gaza, unaware of the dark storm on the horizon, lived an idyllic moment. Edward Robinson visited Gaza in 1838, describing it as a “thickly populated” town larger than Jerusalem, with its old city lying upon a hilltop, while its suburbs lay on the nearby plain. He further stated that its soil was rich and supported groves of “delicious and abundant” apricots and mulberries.

The Arab rebellion, the break-up with the Ottoman Empire, and the corollary alliance with France and England spelled doom for Palestine and the Palestinians. In 1916, Britain and France agreed secretly to divide the Arab provinces of the Ottoman Empire between them. In 1917, Jerusalem was captured by British forces led by General Allenby. In the same year, the British government declared in the Balfour Declaration its support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine. After the First World War, the League of Nations granted colonial authority over former Ottoman territories to Great Britain and France, with Gaza becoming part of the British Mandate of Palestine.

Increasing Jewish immigration and settlement, with British support, prompted the Palestinian Revolt of 1936, which lasted three years. Palestinians, alarmed by the British authorities that had a mandate to carve up a sovereign state for the immigrant Jews in Palestine, and accompanied by a wave of Jewish terrorism and sabotage against both the Palestinians and the British as a preliminary step towards the ethnic cleansing of Palestine culminated with the UN Partition Plan in 1947 to divide Palestine into two separate states: Jewish and Arab.

Like scenes in a tragedy the events unfolded, arousing the feelings of pity, fear, and horror as the events culminated in the ethnocide and forced exodus of the Palestinians in the 1948 Nakba. The neighboring Arab countries, during the war that ensued, deployed a joint Arab Army to observe the formation of the new frontiers and to annex what was left of Arab Palestine. At the conclusion of the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, Egypt took over the administration of Gaza and the surrounding area that came to be called the Gaza Strip.

In 1959, with the abolishment of the All-Palestine Government, Gaza was under direct Egyptian military governorship until the Israelis occupied Gaza in 1967, which led to more ethnic cleansing and bloodbaths in Gaza, following the defeat of the Arab world.





The road to freedom is not paved with roses. The cult of martyrs took hold among the Palestinians. Organized armed struggle against Israeli military occupation started immediately and peaked between 1969 and 1971, but was ruthlessly crushed by the Israeli army.

Oppressive and punitive Israeli measures started immediately after the occupation. The military governor of Gaza threatened to dismiss the Palestinian municipal council and cut off utility services should the local Palestinian leadership fail to force the residents of the city to turn in their weapons.

In 1972, when the attempt to redefine the status of Palestinian refugees by annexing Al-Shati refugee camp to the Gaza municipality was rejected, Gaza’s Israeli military governor dismissed the city’s mayor, Rashad al-Shawwa. In the 1970s, frequent conflicts erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli authorities in the city, leading to the outbreak of the first Intifada in Gaza in 1987. Gaza became the center of armed resistance to the oppressive military occupation and was at the forefront of the nationalist uprising that swept through the occupied territories. The first Intifada culminated with the demise of the Palestinian cause in the Oslo Accords in September 1993.

Exiled from Jordan then from Lebanon, leaders of the PLO signed the Oslo Accords with Israel, sponsored by the United States in a decision of political expediency, by whose terms Palestinian administration of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank town of Jericho, was recognized as the new Palestinian National Authority. The compromising accord was implemented in May 1994. Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza, leaving the PNA to administer and police the city.

The road to freedom is fraught with pitfalls. The corruption of Fatah earned Hamas an overwhelming victory in the Palestinian elections of 2006. The Hamas/Fatah conflict escalated with each group denouncing the other. In 2007, Hamas overthrew Fatah forces in the Gaza Strip and Hamas members were dismissed from the PNA government in the West Bank; they became each other’s arch-nemesis.

The Palestinian national struggle for freedom, in its twists and turns, assumes a Sisyphean tragic dimension. In 2006, Hamas escalated armed resistance against the occupation as Israelis tightened their stricture over Gaza and isolated the entire population from the external world by imposing a blockade. A drastic measure that added fuel to the militant resistance movements of Hamas and Jihad splinter group who deployed homemade Qassam rockets against Israeli settler towns on the periphery of Gaza. Israel retaliated by bombarding Gaza in an air and ground assault codenamed “Operation Summer Rains” with the aim to end continued Qassam rocket attacks launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Much of Gaza was reduced to rubble.

In March 2008, a human rights coalition charged that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had reached its worst point since Israel occupied the territory in the 1967 Six-Day War.

On December 27–28, 2008, Israel commenced air strikes against Gaza, codenamed “Operation Cast Lead.” Israel justified the massive destruction and murder of innocent civilians as a response to repetitive rocket and mortar attacks from the Gaza Strip into Israel since 2005, while the Palestinians stated that they were responding to Israel’s military excursions and the blockade of the Gaza Strip and called for an end to the Israeli occupation.

Tyrants are immoral. The blockade persisted for over twenty years with frequent Israeli attacks in “response” to Qassam rockets, always in a disproportionate manner, escalating most prominently in the assaults of 2012, 2014, 2021, 2022, and March 2023. In the interim, the economic conditions in Gaza worsened and living conditions plummeted. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel: Tufan al-Aqsa.

In the story entitled, “The Wolf and the Lamb,” French author La Fontaine’s observation, “The strongest reasons always yield to reasons of the strongest,” finds its echo in the Arabic adage, “The strong and mighty are shameless.” Which is succinctly expressed in English in the proverbial “Might is right.”

In the 1948 Nakba over 200,000 people sought refuge in Gaza, catapulting it into the bastion of Palestinian nationalism. Here, in Jabaliya refugee camp, the first Intifada ignited, invigorating the Palestinian struggle for independence and the dream of statehood, leading to a journey filled with strife and agony that culminated in 20 years of siege, multiple violent assaults, and the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the IDF.

The citing of the Bible and the instrumentalizing of religion to inflame the passion of the Israelis and the entire world leadership as a stratagem to exterminate Hamas and by extension Gazans has been applauded by world leaders. The objective, to reduce the entire Gaza Strip to rubble and force the survivors of the bloodbath to flee to Egypt, is countered by the heroic stand of the Gazans, descendants of al-Amaliqa, as they are holding on steadfastly to their ancestral homeland.