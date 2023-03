It is the challenge of Palestinian feminists and activists to develop a feminist discourse that integrates national liberation in the struggle for social change and gender equality. It must be made clear that women’s liberation is mutually inclusive to the liberation of the Palestinian people. Although I discuss systematic Israeli state discrimination against Arab women, I do not attempt to ask for a civil rights movement that demands equal rights for Palestinians in Israel. Rather, ensuring equal rights for the occupied nation is Israel’s obligation under the conventions of international law and the laws of armed conflict, in addition to implementing CEDAW in Israel with respect to Palestinian women. It is critical for Palestinian civil society organizations, in occupied 1948 Palestine and in the entirety of Palestine, to continue to raise awareness regarding women’s rights, human rights, and gender equality in order to prepare a generation of Palestinians able and eager to fight for gender equality as a prerequisite for national liberation.