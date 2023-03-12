Essential for the Future

Ohaila Shomar is a human rights activist, expert trainer in gender-based violence, developer of anti-violence programs, and author of research works and manuals. She has established five helplines for women and children survivors of violence in Palestine and the MENA region and consults with organizations working on women’s and children’s issues and against violence. Ohaila was part of the advocacy taskforce of Child Helpline International (CHI) and currently serves as the Middle East and North Africa regional representative in CHI’s supervisory board, a member of the advisory committee of World Vision Jerusalem West Bank Gaza, a board member of the ECPAT International, and a member of the first TikTok MENAT Safety Advisory Council where she helps guide best practice and policy.