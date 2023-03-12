Deriving Strength from Productive Capacity

Born and raised in Al-Tireh in northern Palestine, Diana Mardi Atari is proud to come from a family with Bedouin roots: the Arab Hweitat tribe who fled to Al-Tireh in 1948, coming from Al-Bassa region. Currently, Diana works as a field researcher at an organization that advocates for human rights in planning. Since 2012, she has worked closely for and with Bedouin and pastoralist communities, aiming to ensure that their voices, especially those of women, be heard to support positive change in the reality of Bedouin communities. This article is based on her encounters and interviews with the women in these communities.