Decontextualizing and De-Historicizing Gaza

The UN Secretary General commented that while he condemns in the strongest possible words the massacre committed by Hamas on the morning of Saturday, October 7, he wished to remind the world that these actions were not taking place in a vacuum. He explained that one cannot dissociate 56 years of occupation from our engagement with the tragedy that unfolded on that day.

The Israeli reaction was quick to come. The government demanded his resignation and claimed that he supported Hamas and justified the massacre on Saturday inside Israel. This reaction was shared by the government and the media. It tells you that a new allegation of antisemitism is now on the table. Until October 7, the definition of antisemitism was related to criticism against the state of Israel or questioning the moral basis of Zionism and to allegations of holocaust denial. Now, contextualizing and historicizing the Palestinian actions is both a basis of allegation of antisemitism and in some countries, including Britain, a possible cause for being indicted with justifying terrorism.

The de-historicization of these events provides a pretext for governments to pursue policies they shunned in the past due to either ethical, tactical, or strategic considerations. Thus, the attack on Saturday is used as a pretext for Israel to pursue genocidal policies in the Gaza Strip. It is a pretext for the United States to try to reassert its presence in an area after years of absence, and it is a pretext for some Western countries to violate and limit democratic freedoms in the name of a new war on terror.

This historical decontextualization has also exposed a mismatch between the messages of support and solidarity coming to Israel from the Western governments, and the way these messages are interpreted by Israel. While they may have meant to show compassion and care, they are understood as a Western absolution for any past Israeli violations of international law and Palestinian basic rights and as a carte blanche to continue the current massive destruction of the Gaza Strip.

There are several contexts, and all of them are historical. The wider historical context goes back to the mid-nineteenth century, when evangelical Christianity turned the idea of the “return of the Jews” into a religious millennial imperative and advocated the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine as part of the steps that would lead to the resurrection of the dead, the return of the Messiah, and the end of time.

The theology became policy toward the end of the nineteenth century and in the years leading to the First World War for two reasons. It fitted those in Britain wishing to dismantle the Ottoman Empire and incorporate parts of it within the British Empire, and it resonated with those within the British aristocracy, Jews and Christians, who became enchanted with the idea of Zionism as a panacea to the problem of antisemitism in central and eastern Europe (which also produced an unwelcome wave of Jewish immigration from there into Britain). When these two interests fused, they propelled the British government to issue the famous, or infamous, 1917 Balfour Declaration.

This trajectory from an elusive theological vision into a political project began in the mid-nineteenth century and matured in 1917. Jewish thinkers and activists who redefined Judaism as nationalism hoped that this definition would protect Jewish communities from existential danger in Europe by honing in on Palestine as the desired space for the “rebirth of the Jewish nation.”

In the process, the cultural and intellectual Zionist project transformed into a settler-colonial one – which aimed at Judaizing historical Palestine, regardless of its being inhabited by an indigenous population. In turn, the Palestinian society, quite pastoral and in its early stage of modernization and the construction of a national identity, produced its own anti-colonial movement. Its first significant action against the Zionist colonization project was in 1929, and it has not ceased since then.

A more recent historical context, relevant to the present crisis, is the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine that included the forceful eviction of Palestinians into the Gaza Strip from villages on whose ruins some of the Israeli settlements attacked on October 7, 2023, were built. These uprooted Palestinians were part of the 750,000 Palestinians who lost their homes and became refugees, and who lived until 1948 in more than 500 villages and a dozen towns.

This ethnic cleansing was noted by the world but not condemned. As a result, Israel continued to resort to ethnic cleansing as part of the arsenal of means to ensure that it has the space that used to be historical Palestine, with as few of the native Palestinians as possible. This included the expulsion of 300,000 Palestinians during and in the aftermath of the 1967 war and the expulsion of more than 600,000 from the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip ever since.

Even closer to our time, we have to revisit the history of Israel and Palestine in the last 50 years. The long-term occupation of the West Bank that has sent hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at one moment in their lives to be imprisoned or interned without trial, has left them exposed to collective punishment and settler harassment, and living with no say in their future. Since the election of the fundamentalist messianic Israeli government in November 2022, all these harsh policies have reached unprecedented levels in terms of the numbers of Palestinians killed, wounded, and arrested. In addition, a new Israeli aggressive policy toward Christian and Muslim holy places in Jerusalem has unfolded under the new government.

And then there is the historical context of the more than 15 years of siege – one of the longest in history of a society in which almost half of its members are children. Already in 2020, the UN warned that this was not a sustainable human existence. It is important to remember that the siege was imposed in response to democratic elections by the people of the Strip who preferred Hamas to the Palestinian Authority as its next government, after the unilateral Israeli withdrawal. Even more important is to go back to 1994, when the Gaza Strip was already encircled by barbed wire, disconnected from the West Bank, denied an organic link, and controlled by Israel in a way that defeated the very idea of a future two-state solution. This fence was constructed a year after the signing of the Oslo Accords that were meant to bring peace on the basis of a two-state solution. Its construction and the increased Judaization of the West Bank were clear indications that in the eyes of the Israelis, Oslo was occupation by other means rather than a genuine gesture and search for peace.

Israel has controlled the exit and entry points to the Gaza Ghetto and monitored what kind of food (at times even in terms of calories), goods, medicine, and basic commodities of life are allowed to enter. As Hamas reacted by launching rockets into civilian areas in Israel, Israel claimed this was due to its ideological wish to kill Jews, as if Hamas were an extension of Nazism. This portrayal disregarded the context of the Nakba, the inhuman and barbaric siege of two million people in Gaza, and the oppression of their compatriots in other parts of historical Palestine.

Hamas was in many ways the only Palestine group promising to avenge or respond to these policies, although it is clear now that the way it responded may bring its own demise, at least in the Gaza Strip, and provide a pretext for further oppression. The savageness of the Hamas attack cannot be justified in any way, but that does not mean it cannot be explained and contextualized.

As horrific as it was, and as barbaric as the Israeli response to it is, the bad news is that these are not game-changing events, despite the huge human cost on both sides. Israel will remain a state established by a settler-colonial movement – a history that still influences its political DNA and determines its ideological nature. This means that despite its self-framing as the only democracy in the Middle East, it will remain a democracy only for its Jewish citizens.

The internal struggle in Israel between what one can call the state of Judea (the state of settlers who want Israel to be more theocratic and racist) and the state of Israel (those wishing to keep the status quo of the present Israeli realities) that preoccupied Israel until October 7 will erupt again, in fact there are already signs of its return.

The definitions offered by human rights organizations such as Amnesty International of Israel as an apartheid state will remain valid however the events unfold in the Gaza Strip and beyond. Likewise, the Palestinians will not disappear and will continue their struggle for liberation, with many civil societies in the world siding with them, while their governments continue to back Israel and provide it with exceptional immunity.

The way out will remain the same: a change of regime, with equal rights for everyone from the river to the sea, with the return of the refugees – otherwise the cycle of bloodshed will not end.