How do you build a university from scratch; build a campus, assemble a team, accredit programs, and educate the next generation of creative Palestinians? The answer was Dar al-Kalima University, the first and only university in Palestine dedicated entirely to art, culture, and design. Today, Dar al-Kalima has five faculties: a technical community college; fine arts; architecture and design; cultural management; and graduate studies. Together, they offer 35 accredited programs.

From the beginning, our aim was not to compete with other Palestinian universities or to become another comprehensive institution. We chose a different path, aiming to go deep rather than spread thin, to focus and develop programs that are unique in Palestine and responsive to the needs of our society. For the last thirty years, this has been my focus, my passion, and my vocation (or purpose in life). The real question for me was never simply how to build a university, but: How do we build resilience in a society that has repeatedly been shaped by war, in a place where war occurs every three years on average?





Our answer was to choose art as a tool for social, civic, cultural, and economic transformation, reaching one person at a time. We imagined Dar al-Kalima as a place where Palestinian artists, filmmakers, actors, musicians, designers, architects, and storytellers could be educated and formed not simply as professionals but as active agents of change. We wanted them to leave their imprint on a Palestinian culture whose very existence and identity have repeatedly been threatened with erasure.

But we also wanted to go beyond the traditional understanding of the artist. We wanted to nurture innovators and entrepreneurs and help build a Palestinian creative economy in which culture generates not only meaning and identity but also livelihoods and opportunities. For this purpose, the Rami Zahi Khouri Hub serves as an incubator for creative entrepreneurship and innovation.

Art as a tool for resilience.

Some people see art as a luxury. We believe it is a necessity. In a society that lives through war, genocide, and trauma, art can be a powerful instrument of healing. Dar al-Kalima has therefore pioneered the first master’s program in art and music therapy in Palestine, combining contemporary research and evidence-based practice with new technologies, including artificial intelligence.





We see the importance of this work every day in Gaza. Our training center there was destroyed by Israeli bombardment. Yet our surviving staff, themselves displaced, continue to work with some 35,000 displaced and traumatized children, using art as a tool for healing, resilience, and human dignity. The building was destroyed; the mission was not.

But art does more than heal. Palestinians have too often been demonized, stereotyped, or reduced to numbers. Art gives us another language through which to tell our human story, not through political slogans, but through film, music, theater, fashion, design, and visual art. At Dar al-Kalima, we tell our students: Your creativity is your voice. Use it. Thus, our students have taken their films to the Cannes Film Festival, where one student’s film received third prize among some 2,000 films. Our fashion design students are presenting new Palestinian fashion collections at major European fashion weeks. Leading from the refugee camp to the red carpet, that is part of what we do.





And if anyone doubts the power of art to communicate across borders, look at the watermelon. An image rooted in Palestinian culture has become a symbol of solidarity far beyond Palestine. Its power does not come from a political slogan. It comes from the ability of an image to carry memory, identity, resistance, and hope across languages and borders.





But culture is about more than artistic expression. It is also about narrative. The struggle over Palestine has never been only a struggle over land. It is also a struggle over who has the right to narrate, to tell the story of that land, its people, its history, and its future. Our narrative has too often been distorted, appropriated, or silenced. Culture allows us to reclaim the right to tell our story as we experience it, not simply as others have chosen to tell it. This is why we invest in cultural heritage alongside contemporary art. We preserve what is disappearing while creating what has not yet existed. We connect memory with innovation, tradition with creativity, and heritage with the future. When the journey is long and uphill, culture is how we breathe, and art is where we draw new strength.





Dar al-Kalima itself is a story of sumud, perseverance. We began in 1995 as a small cultural center known as Dar an-Nadwa. In 2006, it became a community college. In 2013, it grew into a university college. And in 2021, it received accreditation as a full-fledged university, with a state-of-the-art campus in Bethlehem and a training center in Gaza. This did not happen because the circumstances were favorable. It happened because we refused to accept that difficult circumstances should determine the limits of our imagination. Dar al-Kalima is, in that sense, a Palestinian story of social entrepreneurship. Starting with little, identifying a need, taking a risk, building partnerships, and creating something that did not exist before.





But more importantly, it is a commitment to our people, a commitment that we will not give up on Palestine. What Palestine? Dar al-Kalima is also a showcase of the Palestine we envision for the future. The question is not simply Palestine or no Palestine. The question is: What Palestine? We envision a Palestine where education enables people to flourish, where art and culture strengthen identity and improve quality of life, where difference is not a threat but an invitation to dialogue, where women participate equally, where freedom of expression and intellectual inquiry are protected, and where young people are encouraged to become producers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators rather than merely consumers. These values and convictions are at the heart of Dar al-Kalima.

Our vision is captured in the words: “That we might have life, and have it abundantly.” That is ultimately what Dar al-Kalima is about. Not simply building a university. Not simply educating artists. But building the human capacity, creativity, resilience, and imagination needed to shape a different future. In Palestine, building is in itself an act of hope. And continuing to build, create, teach, heal, and imagine is our way of saying: We are still here, and we are still investing in the future.