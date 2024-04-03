On October 7, 2023, I woke up to several Instagram stories from friends living in Arab countries, including one sharing an update from Al Jazeera’s Arabic page: white letters stood out from a red background. I got a sense that it was something important. I tried to decipher what they said despite my humble Arabic skills as a fourth-generation Palestinian, born and raised in the Latin American diaspora. Even though I studied Arabic at the University of Jordan, I still struggle with the language. Israel under Attack, the white letters said. Am I wrong or is something inexplicable happening? I wondered.

I immediately Googled the still-hard-to-comprehend phrase “Israel under attack” and quickly learned about the breach in the so-called “security fence” in Gaza, about the scuba divers and the paragliders, about the kibbutz, the motorcycles, the gun battles, the “infiltrators,” the euphoria…I returned to social media. Some people were sharing drawings of Handala with a parachute landing in occupied Palestine, while others, especially those who were geographically closer to me, posted the phrase “I Stand with Israel.” Soon, social media platforms spiraled out of control with false stories like those of the 40 beheaded babies and former Colombian president Ivan Duque sharing the Israeli flag on his accounts.

News was circulating mostly in English and Arabic at this point. Little information or content was being produced in Spanish, and whatever was reaching Latin America was exceedingly biased. I started receiving media requests from journalists I knew, and I also reached out to others in my contact list. They seemed skeptical, cautious, and even afraid. Some cut me short during interviews, others pushed back using the same Zionist playbook we all know, and some never got back to me. I could see how quickly and effectively the victim was being portrayed in every possible way as the aggressor. Hasbara never disappoints, I told myself.

Colombia and Palestine have had a rocky relationship over the years. Palestinian immigrants first arrived in Colombia in 1890. In 1947, Colombia abstained from voting for UN General Assembly Resolution 181 calling for the partition of Palestine, and during the first two decades of the twenty-first century, Israel-friendly Colombian governments left little room for pro-Palestinian advocacy. Today, however, Colombia has an outspoken pro-Palestinian president and a growing Palestinian solidarity movement.

The first few weeks after October 7 felt lonelier than ever: I was banned from doing live videos on Instagram for a period of 30 days, and the Colombian media was slow to include Palestinian voices in their coverage. I felt an urgent need to break the silence that was becoming too loud to bear. I was gradually able to connect Colombian journalists with health workers in Gaza and Palestinian journalists in the West Bank, although by December, the genocide was no longer a headline; the mainstream media had unfortunately normalized the horrific pictures and videos.





I had realized from the start that Israel’s latest attack on Gaza looked and felt different from all the ones before it. I led the Palestine solidarity movement in Colombia during so-called Operation Cast Lead in December 2008–January 2009, when we were able to mobilize around 5,000 protestors in Barranquilla’s iconic Plaza de la Paz on January 14, 2009. And I continued organizing vigils, protests, teach-ins, and other cultural and educational activities to raise awareness about Palestine over the subsequent decade and a half as Israel attacked Gaza repeatedly. But here we were now, 23 days passed, then two months, yet the bombing still continued…and intensified. I began wondering and questioning what I and millions of others had achieved in the past few years? How could this be happening? Hadn’t our actions been effective at all?

Israel/Palestine became a lively topic of debate in Colombia, laying bare some of the issue’s domestic political ramifications. Under the country’s first left-wing government, led by President Gustavo Petro, the traditional, albeit misleading, association of pro-Palestine politics with the left and of pro-Israel stances with right-wing parties intensified. Thus, on October 18, 2023, Colombia’s main opposition party, the right-wing Centro Democrático, issued a press release in Hebrew reaffirming its unshakeable stand with Israel while President Petro tweeted messages in support of Palestine and against the genocide. Colombia was once again an anomaly in Latin America: at a time when most of the region’s left-wing governments were recognizing and supporting Palestine a decade ago, Colombia was dubbed the Latin American Israel. Now, under President Petro, the country espoused a clearly anti-imperial, anti-colonial, and anti-Zionist stance.

Despite the government’s favorable stance, it wasn’t necessarily smooth sailing. Many Colombians perceived the Palestine/Israel issue as a matter of being pro- or anti- government. It is in this context that the country’s Palestinian diaspora was key to reaching diverse spaces and different audiences: Palestinian activists and organizers emphasized the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people as a matter of human rights that transcends ideology, religion, and ethnicity, and the rejection of genocide as a universal moral principle. Diasporic communities around the world face similar challenges and all of them have stepped up to clarify the Palestinian narrative, adding as many allies as possible from across the political spectrum.





I am surprised by the number of voices that have come forward in support of Palestine, but also gravely concerned by those that haven’t. Colombian artists, intellectuals, and poets with no previous connections to Palestine have begun to use their art and voices to protest and raise awareness. They have published poetry collections, organized film screenings and art performances, and released public statements endorsed by thousands of signatures. At the same time, Colombia’s National Symphony Orchestra opened its 2024 concert season with an Israeli conductor and lead violinist as part of a cultural cooperation agreement with the State of Israel. Also, giant billboards appeared in December and January in major Colombian cities like Medellín, Cali, Bogotá, and Barranquilla emblazoned with the Israeli flag and the phrase “Shalom Al Israel – Colombia stands with you [in Spanish].”

While independent media outlets have been publishing articles and op-eds authored by Colombians with pro-Palestinian stances, most of the mainstream media continue to systematically and deliberately sideline Palestinian voices and narratives, or worse: five months after the start of the carnage, they continue to use Israeli talking points in their coverage. Some media outlets favor authors who take a both-sideism approach, condemning all violence and expressing empathy for the suffering on both sides, as if the issue were a choice between seeing the destruction of one people or the other, when the crux of the matter is justice and equal rights.

Unions and student groups have certainly been active around the country organizing teach-ins both on and off university campuses, engaging their audiences with concepts such as settler colonialism and apartheid as a framework to understand what had been a hitherto distorted understanding and labeling of the issue as a conflict. This is definitely a win. But as in many other parts of the Americas, there hasn’t been a single public statement by a university condemning the ongoing genocide. Professors, staff, and administrators continue to be complicit in the unfolding genocide by adhering to an outdated Zionist discourse that marginalizes Palestinian or pro-Palestinian voices and narratives within academic circles.

Despite the continuing and intolerable dehumanization of Palestinians, we do not lose hope, and are harnessing the power of the moment to energize old allies and gain new ones. In October 2023, the Comité Colombiano de Solidaridad con Palestina (Colombian Solidarity Committee with Palestine) was formed as a civil society initiative bringing together hundreds of people united by the cause of advocacy for Palestinian rights. Irrespective of geographical region, background, and even political ideology, members of the association are there to support the Palestinian diaspora in Colombia with vigils, protests, graffiti and public art interventions, cultural presentations and festivals, educational programs, political lobbying, and other initiatives. In addition, the Institute of Arab Culture in Colombia, which I head, invests in amplifying and humanizing Palestinian voices, especially by supporting creatives in Palestine, promoting intercultural dialogue in different educational and cultural settings, and spearheading several translation projects of Palestinian authors into Spanish.

And in November 2023, the twelfth Bogotá Festival of Literature went ahead as scheduled, featuring Palestinian literature as a major theme and a keynote speech by Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish. I myself was scheduled to participate in a symposium on Ghassan Kanafani’s legacy and on a panel about women’s use of embroidery both in Colombia and Palestine as a tool for healing and practicing resilience. There were attempts to shut down the event, and there were discussions about whether we should cancel or postpone, but in the end the organizers decided to go ahead as this was a critical time to amplify Palestinian voices in the face of systematic dehumanization and silencing, and this year’s festival garnered the largest number of attendees in its history.





Palestinian communities in Colombia are made up of mostly third- and fourth-generation Palestinians who unfortunately have little or no direct connections to Palestine, such as family living there, property, language knowledge, or even a personal experience of traveling to the homeland. But since October 7, Palestinian youth across the country – and indeed across the Latin American region – have come together to elevate and amplify the collective work of raising Palestinian voices. And there has been a palpable shift in that being – and feeling – Palestinian is no longer taboo the way it once was. The Palestinians of Colombia have fundraised for relief agencies such as the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF); organized a presentation of the Gaza Monologues, a series of testimonies written by Palestinian youth from Gaza that was first performed in 2010 and is now being reproduced in theaters across the world to raise awareness about the catastrophic plight of Palestinians; sponsored a public art monument called “Solidarity” in Barranquilla featuring two upraised arms with the Colombian and Palestinian flags, with each hand holding the flame of justice and the key of return, respectively; and welcomed a family of five Colombian Palestinians that were able to leave Gaza.

Nonetheless, we have more work to do: advocates for Palestinian rights need to travel outside their comfort zone and take our message into communities or constituencies where Palestine has historically been (mis)understood in colonialist, Orientalist, and discriminatory terms. And reaching out to decision makers is key. As idealistic and challenging as it may sound, right-wing parties, mainstream media, Evangelical Christian groups, and even the military sector should be priorities for pro-Palestinian advocates to further their lobbying efforts. Of course, many of us wonder what more can be said that hasn’t already been said. What else needs to happen? And how long will it take for things to change? I obviously possess no absolute truths or definitive answers, but I draw hope from the belief that what has been happening to Palestinians for the past 75 years was allowed to happen because few knew what was going on and that now that far more people know, the years to come will bring something different.