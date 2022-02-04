Chef Ahmad Ashayer

As a professional executive chef who specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, my experience has taught me how to successfully run a kitchen. My journey started from home; my passion for cooking was fostered from a young age by a family of executive chefs. I started by earning my certificate from The Young Chefs of Israel Association in 1992, after which I graduated from Herzliya’s Tadmor Hotelier School.

During my 33 years of experience directing kitchens as an executive chef, I had the honor of opening several restaurants, such as the ones in Legacy Hotel – Jerusalem, National Hotel – Jerusalem, and Ambassador Boutique in Jerusalem. I was also the executive chef at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Jerusalem and the Intercontinental in Jericho.

Today, I am the executive chef at the Ambassador Hotels Collection. My scope of work includes designing all menus and changing offerings frequently to keep the dining experience fresh. My main signature dish is the traditional Palestinian sayadiyeh with fish and other seafood served on rice. I also love working with dough, making fresh bread, pasta, and more. The menus I create continue to have a few of my signature dishes, but items change at least monthly to keep guests returning for the latest dishes I create with my staff – all prepared with the freshest of ingredients in kitchens with the highest standards of hygiene.

Part of my job is also to supervise a team of dedicated kitchen staff, ensuring that we work well together to prepare food stations, dishes, and appetizers. My kitchen is always well-run and consistently delivers high-quality meals in a timely and cost-effective manner to keep guests satisfied.

Being a great chef is more than being able to cook. It starts with a passion and leads to dedication to customers and their overall enjoyment. I hope one day to open my own restaurant, and I look forward to serving you amazing food.