Chef Abdelkarim Shamasneh

I was born in 1966 into a family that can boast of many professionals in the culinary field. Numerous members of my extended family have worked in or still are heads of kitchens in restaurants and hotels throughout Palestine. I made my professional debut in 1985 at the American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem.

During my career, I took cooking courses both locally and in Switzerland and Italy. I am proud to have won first prize at the Chef of Palestine competition in 2006 and to have been chosen to participate in representing Palestine in food festivals in Italy, Britain, and Austria.

I consider culinary skills a profession that combines art with the sense of taste. This creative craft also involves the pleasure of making others happy by offering a variety of well-presented dishes in artistic ways that satisfy the taste of our guests beyond their expectations. As cooking is my passion, I take pleasure in spending time in the kitchen to work with my hands and follow up on every little detail, which includes quality control, cleanliness, and ensuring diversity in what is offered in dishes that include appetizers, salads, soups, main courses, and desserts. Creativity and innovation are essential in my work. I engage with full attention and passion to make all my dishes special. My signature lies in creativity and presentation. I do what I love and love what I do.

I consider the event that took place in Austria in which I represented Palestine and prepared a menu for 250 ambassadors to be a milestone in my career. I’m very proud of this gala dinner, particularly because it was a smashing success at all levels.

Finally, my dream is not personal but rather relates to the general profession that in my opinion does not receive what it deserves in terms of support and encouragement. For example, I wish that our government authorities would take the initiative to better support the culinary arts and food science profession and do a proper classification.