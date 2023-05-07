Emil Kort, a Palestinian entrepreneur with a master’s degree in engineering from Exeter University, began his journey focusing on water conservation in Palestine through his thesis and is committed to exploring innovative, aesthetic, and sustainable solutions in both the tech and hydro sectors. He is now in the role of co-founder and creative director of Byrdbyte. Fueled by his passion for art and technology, Emil expertly leads multidisciplinary teams, guiding them to create remarkable products that marry form and function while highlighting the potential of Palestinian innovation.