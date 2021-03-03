BWF: Women’s Path to Economic Opportunities and Success Stories

Palestinian women are shouldering a double burden as a result of living in a patriarchal society, which for decades has been under military occupation. This has created a situation where these women must not only assert their right to equality and nondiscrimination as women within their community and households but must also remain resilient against oppression as Palestinians. Despite these challenges, creative women entrepreneurs can be found across many cities, as well as in rural and marginalized areas. Their business ideas are diverse and include organic agriculture, traditional food production, and handmade products, such as traditional embroidery and pottery, as well as engagement in the banking sector, IT, engineering, and other services.





Some women begin their entrepreneurial journey with a clear idea of what they want to accomplish and only need support to acquire the skills necessary to produce and market their products, whereas others need more encouragement to help them realize that they are capable of generating an income and being successful in the pursuit of their dreams. Regardless of the starting point, through the development of their ideas and the growth of their businesses, these women are better positioned to have their voices heard and to increase their access to family and societal decision-making. This not only helps this generation but also creates a shift in the society as a whole, where women and girls will have more of a voice in deciding their futures, particularly when it comes to their education, career, and the choice to get married and have children.

Established in 2006 as a national nonprofit association to strengthen Palestinian businesswomen and women entrepreneurs through advocacy, networking, and service provision, Business Women Forum (BWF) has supported more than 6,800 women on their journey to a successful business, which has resulted in the registration of 350 women’s businesses, the provision of 16,000 hours of training and coaching sessions, the organization of and participation in 55 local and international exhibitions, the provision of access to finance through $652K as grants, and the facilitation of $350K in loans.

Heba Hussein, from Gaza, is the owner of a sound studio that provides audio services for a variety of promotions, stories, and books. During this past year which has been shaped by the coronavirus and global pandemic, Heba was able to turn this economic nightmare into an opportunity by expanding her business, and she has managed to sign contracts and reach new markets in Tunis and Dubai.

Targeting youth, fresh graduates, and women of all ages, BWF has helped women transform themselves. Through increased access to economic opportunities and with the support of the forum, some women have even been empowered to rise out of poverty, as well as leave abusive environments, to become role models, women champions, and leaders of social change. Furthermore, the women who BWF works to support have not only improved the livelihoods of their families, they have also transformed disadvantaged communities as they advocate for women’s issues at all levels.

BWF applies a holistic business development approach in the support it provides, with interventions ranging from mentorship, which builds a woman’s trust in her potential and abilities, to expert technical advice that fosters product development, such as streamlining processes to increase the quality and quantity of production. The forum’s demand-driven support focuses on capacity building, skill development, one-on-one coaching and mentoring, on-the-job training, the provision of seed funding, and more. Aspiring women entrepreneurs receive training in how to access local, national, and international networking platforms and markets, and BWF enhances access to export chains. Emerging businesswomen and women entrepreneurs learn how to create their brand and market it online, as well as how to access and manage financial resources. BWF’s work relies on the cumulative experience gained during 14 years of supporting women-owned businesses, women entrepreneurs, women’s cooperatives, and unemployed female graduates in various sectors and from numerous backgrounds.

“Even my kids looked at me differently after I started selling my products and went on a trade mission to Bologna. They never believed that I could be more than a mom.”

Um Ahmad from the northern Jordan Valley

Aiming to encourage young entrepreneurs to join either the business sphere or the labor market, BWF offers tailored programs that include an internship program, Promoting Success Through Promoting Role Models, Wassalny, OSS, Life, Amal, and OBADER. The forum engages in advocacy and the promotion of women-related issues, as it has become the voice of women in the business and entrepreneurship sector. BWF is also an active member in national teams for drafting relevant policies and a member of the Palestinian coordination council for the private sector. BWF counts on its partners, beneficiaries, and society at large.





Khitam, from the village of Beita, started her business seven years ago as an entrepreneur, never expecting that she would become a trainer and coach for other young soapmaking businesses. She owns and runs a shop in Ramallah that sells the well-known Biladi soap.

BWF aims to institutionalize its newest addition, the Business Development Center, its current One-Stop Shop, to become the new, innovative platform titled “Innovative Women’s Economic and Entrepreneurial Empowerment Hub.” This sustainable, innovative business model aims to serve BWF beneficiaries, members and nonmembers, and start-ups, providing services to members and beneficiaries of all stakeholders working within the ecosystem of women’s economic empowerment.