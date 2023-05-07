Building the Infrastructure for Innovation

To overcome this geographic fragmentation and ensure that all entrepreneurs in Palestine have access to the resources they need, it is essential to establish a strong network of support throughout the country. This network should include not only incubators and accelerators but also educational institutions, government agencies, and private investors.

In 2020, Intersect Innovation Hub – as part of the Bank of Palestine Group – launched its first incubator in Ramallah, providing a diverse range of services to support entrepreneurs throughout their growth journey. In May 2023, we will be opening our hub in Nablus, offering a variety of services and support programs for the city’s entrepreneurs. Our goal is to expand the services available in the northern West Bank, in close proximity to Tulkarem, Qalqilya, Jenin, and surrounding villages. There is a great deal of innovation in the north, and this central hub aims to connect innovators in the region with the necessary support. Coming later in 2023, Intersect Innovation Hub will be launching in Hebron – creating another bridge for entrepreneurs in the southern West Bank.

With the support of Bank of Palestine, Intersect is able to strategically operate hubs in each region of Palestine, thus setting in place the critical infrastructure needed to level the playing field. We aim to ensure that every innovator is connected, and every innovative idea has a chance to succeed.

In the upcoming months, we’ll be collaborating with many different stakeholders to create a vibrant and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem that drives innovation, creates jobs, and improves the life of every Palestinian.

With the right infrastructure in place, we can unleash the full potential of Palestine’s talented and driven entrepreneurs – and build a brighter future for all.

Applications are now open for our Startups-in-Residence program in Nablus! Go to www.intersecthub.org/startups-in-residence to learn more and apply.