Birzeit University’s PAS Program

“The PAS program at Birzeit University has given me insight into what life is like as a university student living under occupation. Weekly field trips throughout Palestine are an integral part of the program that connects diaspora students with their heritage. … As a Palestinian who lives in the United States, I consider it my duty to disseminate the information I gained through PAS regarding the plight of the Palestinian people. PAS equips me with cultural competency and language skills that are integral to my identity as a Palestinian, and I encourage all diaspora students to join!” A PAS student, 2023

The PAS program provides students with a high standard of Arabic language training under the guidance of experienced and enthusiastic teachers and fosters intellectual and critical engagement with scholarly work about Palestine and the Arab world, encouraging an ethical commitment to solidarity and justice. The program introduces enrolled students to Birzeit University scholars who provide individual mentorship and expose them to ongoing research in various fields. PAS furthermore engages students in voluntary work, as interactions with Palestinian communities are central to the pedagogical experience, facilitated through field trips to multiple sites in the West Bank that link class material to lived experience. Students are also assigned an individual conversation partner to enhance their language skills as they engage with Palestinian students and campus life. Through PAS, international and Palestinian diaspora students build relationships with Birzeit University and Palestine that extend far beyond their time of study.

For more information:

Email: pas-isp@birzeit.edu

Webpage: https://pas.birzeit.edu