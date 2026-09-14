Beyond the Occupation of Land

Academic freedom is most revealing at the point where it ceases to be universal. The war on Gaza has exposed the political limits of freedoms routinely presented as neutral and indivisible.1 Academic, political, and social dissent have been suppressed from university campuses in the United States and Europe to civic and intellectual spaces across the Arab world.2 When critique confronts Zionism, settler-colonial sovereignty, or the State of Israel, the boundaries of legitimate speech, knowledge, and inquiry become markedly narrower. What is at stake is therefore not only freedom of expression, but the power to determine whose history, knowledge, and political claims may enter the realm of the legitimate.

In Gaza, this crisis has taken its most devastating form. The scholasticide that accompanies the genocide has destroyed educational institutions and human repositories of knowledge, killing thousands of students and educators and rupturing the educational lifecycle.3 Yet education persists in tents and improvised spaces amid widespread destruction.4





Beyond Gaza, Palestinian education is shaped by political and geographic fragmentation: across the military enclosures of the West Bank; in refugee camps and UNRWA schools; among Palestinian communities across 1948 Palestine, including unrecognized Bedouin villages and mixed Palestinian-Israeli cities; and in annexed East Jerusalem, where education is governed through overlapping legal, political, and bureaucratic systems of control. These conditions differ in form and intensity, and must be read intersectionally across gender, class, geography, and generation.

A comprehensive examination of these educational realities exceeds the scope of this article. It therefore focuses on East Jerusalem, where struggles over knowledge and information are embedded within the educational system, supported through municipal funding, discriminatory policies, racialized law, and curricular control. These mechanisms shape what Palestinian students may learn about their history, articulate about their present, and imagine about their political future. Education thus becomes a central terrain through which Palestinian identity, knowledge, and political consciousness are regulated and contested.

The significance of this intervention extends far beyond the classroom. Education is one of the principal sites through which collective memory, political consciousness, and belonging are reproduced across generations. Colonial-settler conquest is therefore never confined to territory; it also seeks to reorder the terms through which the colonized understand themselves, their history, and their political horizon.5 National identity is sustained through shared culture, language, and historical memory, while community upbringing and intergenerational knowledge anchor that identity against attempts at disruption and erasure.





Under the stated objective of preventing “incitement,” Palestinian textbooks are audited, redacted, and physically altered. Palestinian flags are removed, national poetry invoking sumud (steadfastness), and maps of historic Palestinian villages are replaced by Hebrew-toponymic Zionist cartography.6 This is not merely cartographic revision; it obscures the history of Palestinian villages forcibly displaced and ethnically cleansed through successive waves of displacement from 1948 and 1967 to the present.7 The renaming of cities, villages, and geographic sites imposes a new political geography, disrupting the historical relationship between Palestinian memory, land, and collective belonging.

Curricular censorship extends beyond the rewriting of history to the regulation of the language through which political reality is interpreted, articulated, and contested. The removal of terms such as occupation, apartheid, homeland, Nakba, the right of return, and resistance narrows the vocabulary through which Palestinian political reality can be named and understood.8 In doing so, it constrains the conceptual frameworks through which dispossession, historical injustice, self-determination, and liberation can be articulated. The simultaneous reduction of Palestinians to an undifferentiated “Arab minority” performs a related political function: It detaches Palestinians from their history, indigeneity, and collective identity, recasting a people living under occupation as a demographic minority within an ostensibly settled political order.9





In 2019, Israel closed the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education offices in Jerusalem, severing Palestinian schools from institutional oversight, technical support, teacher training, and external resources. The closure deepened their isolation and dependence on the institutions of the occupying power, weakening the infrastructure through which curricular standards, educational autonomy, and collective advocacy could be sustained.

This institutional vacuum heightened the political significance of schooling itself. Under occupation, formal education becomes a site through which Palestinian historical narratives are displaced, political expression regulated, and Zionist accounts of history and sovereignty normalized. Education therefore does more than transmit knowledge: It shapes the boundaries of legitimate identity, political possibility, and social participation. Palestinian schooling must consequently be understood not simply through access, but as as a contested field in which claims of equality and modernization operate alongside structures of domination and occupation.

In East Jerusalem, this field is further fractured. Palestinian students are dispersed across underfunded municipal schools and private Christian and Muslim institutions with divergent curricula, resources, and institutional priorities. This fragmentation erodes the shared educational spaces through which historical memory, collective narratives, and political identity are reproduced across generations.

Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s concepts of the “securitization of care” and “unchilding” sharpen this analysis. Palestinian everyday life is rendered a security question, allowing surveillance, restriction, and colonial intervention to enter institutions ostensibly concerned with care and protection. Palestinian youth are consequently approached not as children to be educated, but as a demographic and potential security threat. In the educational sphere, this logic is visible in schools operating alongside checkpoints, surveillance of educational spaces, and restrictions on the histories, political vocabularies, and collective identities available to Palestinian students. Education is thereby drawn into an apparatus of political containment.10





Yet securitization reaches beyond the surveillance of bodies to the regulation of what can count as knowledge. The classroom is governed not only by prohibitions, but by the production of a particular “regime of truth”: one that determines which histories are factual, which narratives are objective, and which political claims are permissible. In East Jerusalem’s municipal education system, the textbook becomes a primary site through which Israeli state-sanctioned reality is institutionalized.

As formal schooling becomes less able to carry Palestinian historical and political consciousness, memory is pushed increasingly into familial and communal spaces. The home consequently assumes a heightened political function: It becomes a repository for histories disciplined, which are excluded or erased within formal education. The Nakba, ancestral knowledge, and collective identity are transmitted intergenerationally not simply as family memory, but against institutional erasure. Families are thus made to carry the burden of preserving what the school excludes, turning the transmission of memory itself into a practice of resistance.





The logic of the fait accompli (amr al-waqiʿ) operates epistemically as well as territorially. The existing political order is presented not as the outcome of occupation, displacement, and dispossession, but as reality itself; the historical conditions that produced it are displaced beyond the boundaries of legitimate interpretation. When the language needed to name that history is removed from formal education, questions of injustice, self-determination, and political alternatives become correspondingly harder to articulate. This process is reinforced by the institutional privileging of Hebrew language, producing a linguistic hierarchy in which Arabic is increasingly marginalized while Hebrew is positioned as the language of economic mobility, institutional legitimacy, and social advancement.11

The cumulative effect is what de Sousa Santos terms epistemicide: the destruction, displacement, and delegitimization of indigenous systems of knowledge.12 Yet this process does not operate through erasure alone. As decolonial feminist scholarship on the modern/colonial gender system demonstrates, colonial power also establishes its own political and social order as the measure of modernity, progress, and civilization, against which the colonized is rendered deficient, backward, or violent. Material development can therefore acquire an ideological function.13 Israel’s Five-Year Strategic Plan links investment in educational infrastructure and advancement to transition away from the Palestinian curriculum, materially associating institutional “progress” with incorporation into the Israeli educational system.14 This logic becomes particularly visible where education, gender, and development intersect. Since Israel’s ratification of CEDAW in 1991, vocational and educational programs targeting Palestinian women in East Jerusalem have been presented internationally as evidence of progress toward gender equality.15 Within this framing, incorporation into Israeli educational and labor structures is cast as empowerment and modernization, while the occupation and political economy producing inequality recede from view.





This reflects what Françoise Vergès terms civilizational feminism: the mobilization of women’s rights to obscure colonial domination through narratives of rescuing women from an allegedly backward society.16 Gender equality is detached from dispossession, racialized inequality, and political subordination, while assimilation into the structures producing them is recast as emancipation. It also echoes Islah Jad’s critique of the NGO-ization of Palestinian women’s organizing, whereby structural inequality is depoliticized into questions of training, employability, and individual economic activation.17 In both cases, Palestinian women are rendered subjects of integration rather than political actors whose claims to gender justice are inseparable from collective rights and self-determination.

In East Jerusalem, this logic extends from the curriculum into the political economy. The state shapes not only what Palestinian youth are taught, but the economic futures toward which they are directed. Programs such as TIFLI channel young Palestinian women toward feminized sectors, including caregiving and service work linked to the West Jerusalem economy, while young men are more frequently directed toward manual and vocational labor.18 These pathways are differently gendered yet converge within the same racialized labor economy. Labor-force participation therefore cannot stand as a proxy for liberation. An intersectional analysis requires asking: What labor? Under whose economic system? Under what conditions? And toward whose benefit? Without these questions, incorporation itself becomes legible as empowerment.19

The struggle over education therefore concerns more than competing historical narratives. At stake are the conditions under which Palestinian students may understand themselves, name the structures governing their lives, formulate claims to justice and self-determination, and imagine a political future beyond the fait accompli presented to them as inevitable.

Michel Foucault’s account of disciplinary power is particularly useful here because censorship is most effective when it no longer requires constant external enforcement. Through repeated regulation of language, history, and political expression, students learn to anticipate the boundaries of what may be safely said, questioned, or even thought.20 Censorship is thereby internalized as self-regulation. In this sense, occupation operates not only through coercion, but through institutions that cultivate accommodation to the political order they administer, normalizing forms of deference and subservience as conditions of educational, social, and economic advancement. The stakes therefore extend beyond the removal of particular words or histories: They concern the production of subjects trained to navigate domination by adapting themselves to its limits.

Curricular intervention must therefore be confronted as more than censorship. A curriculum can, generation after generation, sever a people from the language through which they know their history, name injustice, and understand themselves as a political collective. What is erased from formal education can, over time, be displaced from collective memory; what one generation is denied the language to name, the next may struggle to recognize and articulate.

The response must be institutional as well as cultural. Palestinian academic and pedagogical spaces must be built and defended as sites of historical continuity, where collective memory, critical inquiry, and national identity are produced, contested, and transmitted rather than relegated to the private sphere. Families cannot be left to preserve alone what formal education systematically removes.

A curriculum capable of erasing Palestinian history from Palestinian consciousness is not neutral education; it is a political project and must be confronted as one. The struggle over education in Jerusalem is ultimately a struggle over whether future generations will inherit Palestine as living history and political consciousness or be educated into its absence.

1 Farida Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education, “Academic Freedom and Expression: Navigating Challenges in Gaza, Palestine, and Beyond.” The advance unedited version, published April 25, 2024, is available here .

2 Scholars at Risk, “ Sorbonne University ,” April 29, 2024; Amnesty International, “ New York University, UAE Authorities Quash Campus Freedom ,” August 22, 2024.

3 Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, “ UN Experts Deeply Concerned over ‘Scholasticide’ in Gaza ,” April 18, 2024; UNICEF, “ UNICEF in the State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Update: Education ,” May 2026.

4 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), “ Humanitarian Situation Report | 10 April 2026 ,” April 13, 2026; OCHA, “ Humanitarian Situation Report | 16 July 2026 ,” July 17, 2026; UNICEF, “ UNICEF in the State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Update: Education ,” May 2026.

5 Frantz Fanon, The Wretched of the Earth, trans. Constance Farrington (New York: Grove Press, 1963).

6 Samira Alayan, “ White Pages: Israeli Censorship of Palestinian Textbooks in East Jerusalem ,” Social Semiotics 28(4), June 21, 2017; Samira Alayan, “ Textbooks as Tools of Power: Israeli Censorship and Palestinian Curriculum in East Jerusalem ,” Curriculum Inquiry 55(3–4), March 25, 2026.

7 Ilan Pappé, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (Oxford: Oneworld, 2006); United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), “Report of the Commissioner-General of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, 1 July 1966–30 June 1967”; OCHA, “Humanitarian Situation Report | 10 April 2026,” April 13, 2026.

8 Majid Al-Haj, Education, Empowerment, and Control: The Case of the Arabs in Israel (Albany: State University of New York Press, 1995); and Fouad Moughrabi, “ The Politics of Palestinian Textbooks ,” Journal of Palestine Studies 31(1), 2001.

9 Paulo Freire, Pedagogy of the Oppressed (New York: Herder and Herder, 1970); Edward W. Said, Orientalism (New York: Pantheon Books, 1978); Al-Haj, Education, Empowerment, and Control.

10 Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Security Theology, Surveillance and the Politics of Fear (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2015); Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Incarcerated Childhood and the Politics of Unchilding (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2019).

11 Government of Israel, “ Reducing Socioeconomic Gaps and Economic Development in East Jerusalem (in Hebrew),” June 26, 2023 .

12 Boaventura de Sousa Santos, Epistemologies of the South: Justice Against Epistemicide (Boulder, CO: Paradigm Publishers, 2014).

13 María Lugones, “ Heterosexualism and the Colonial/Modern Gender System ,” Hypatia 22(1) 2007.

14 Gvernment of Israel, Government Resolution No. 3790, “Reducing Socioeconomic Gaps and Economic Development in East Jerusalem,” May 13, 2018; National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education (RAMA), “Education in East Jerusalem: Evaluation of the Five-Year Plan,” 2024.

15 Israel ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on October 3, 1991. See Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, Combined Initial and Second Periodic Reports of Israel, CEDAW/C/ISR/1-2; Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, Summary Record of the 962nd Meeting, CEDAW/C/SR.962 (2011) , especially para. 69.

16 Françoise Vergès, A Decolonial Feminism, trans. Ashley J. Bohrer (London: Pluto Press, 2021), especially the chapter “The Evolution towards Twenty-First Century – Civilizational Feminism.”

17 Islah Jad, “The NGO-Isation of Arab Women’s Movements,” IDS Bulletin 35(4), February 2, 2009; Islah Jad, “NGOs: Between Buzzwords and Social Movements,” Development in Practice 17(4–5), November 18, 2010.

18 Jerusalem Business Development Center (MATI), “TIFLI: Updating Daycare Centers and Training Caregivers”; Yamit Naftali and Marik Shtern, Vocational Training: A Tool for Employment Integration of East Jerusalem Residents, Publication No. 491 (Jerusalem: Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research, 2018); and MATI, “Vocational Training Courses for East Jerusalem Residents.”

19 Kimberlé Crenshaw, “Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex: A Black Feminist Critique of Antidiscrimination Doctrine, Feminist Theory and Antiracist Politics,” University of Chicago Legal Forum, 1989.

20 Michel Foucault, Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison, trans. Alan Sheridan (New York: Pantheon Books, 1977).