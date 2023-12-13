Arresting Palestinian Minors

This article is based on the report released by the Palestinian Prisoners Society on Palestinian Child’s Day, which is observed each year on November 20.

According to the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the Israeli occupation continues its systematic arrests of Palestinian children in the West Bank alongside the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This policy has been and remains one of the most prominent and methodical measures aimed at Palestinian children.

Since the start of 2023, the rate of arrests has increased significantly, with records indicating over 880 incidents in which minors were arrested.* This figure includes the minors who are still detained by Israel and those who have been released during the recent prisoner exchange. While prior to October 7, 180 minors were held in Israeli prisons, and 169 detainees below and up to the age of 19 were released during the prisoner exchange (most of them arrested before October 7), the frequency of arrests intensified after October 7, with 145 arrests of minors recorded in October 2023 and 100 arrests in November.

Thus, the number of minors held in Israeli prisons as of the end of November 2023 – notably in Ofer, Megiddo, and Damoun – amounts to 166. Among them, 26 are being held under administrative detention. These numbers fluctuate constantly, however, due to the ongoing and rapid arrest operations, and a few underage prisoners have been released independently of the exchange.

The increasing frequency of arrests of minors not only indicates the ongoing implementation and intensification of occupation policies but also highlights the extent of the crimes and severe violations that these children are subjected to. While the arrest rate this year may not be the highest in comparison to prior years, the level of harassment and violations of their rights has increased and intensified.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society strongly condemn the persistent violence and large-scale killings of Palestinians, especially children, in Gaza. They also express concern about the ongoing arrests and crimes committed against children in the West Bank. In light of these grave circumstances, they urge all individuals advocating for Palestinian rights to call for a halt to this aggression until Palestinians achieve their freedom and self-determination.





As Israel continues to target children through arrest operations, Jerusalem has witnessed the highest number of arrests involving minors. While the majority of these children, particularly in Jerusalem, are ultimately released, upon their release they are frequently subjected to house arrest, which is the most dangerous policy imposed upon them by the Israeli occupation, depriving them of access to education and a social life beyond their families. Among the imprisoned minors are also female detainees, such as Aseel Shehadeh (17 years old) from Qalandiya Refugee Camp. She was shot by the occupation forces in front of Qalandiya military checkpoint on November 7 and is detained at Ramla Prison under harsh and challenging conditions.

Arrest operations that target minors occur mostly in towns and camps, or at points of contact with Israeli soldiers and around settlements built on the lands of their villages. In some instances since October 7,

minors have been held hostage in order to pressure their family members to surrender themselves. One notable incident included the brief detainment of a three-year-old child from the town of Beit Liqya, Ramallah, who was detained for ninety minutes before being released.

In recorded testimonies, numerous families have highlighted the harmful psychological repercussions experienced by children. These are observed not only in those who have been arrested but also in children who have witnessed nighttime raids on their homes. Such distressing experiences are a direct consequence of the occupation army’s intimidating and coercive tactics that include the forceful destruction of doors, the ransacking of their homes, the use of police dogs, and the physical assault of members of their family in their presence.

Particularly since October 7, minors detained in Israeli prisons have been subjected to harsh conditions and punitive measures enforced by the Israeli forces. The measures implemented by the prison administration have significantly affected the essential aspects of life, such as sustenance and nutrition, health care, and the availability of water and power. Testimony from a recently released prisoner from Megiddo prison noted that adult prisoners felt obliged to undergo a multi-day fast in order to provide food for the young detainees.

Other measures imposed include collective punishment of the entire family of the minor. On October 8, Israel demolished the house of Muhammad Al-Zalbani, a Jerusalemite child. It is worth mentioning that he sustained injuries from the bullets fired by the occupying force during his detention on February 13, 2023. Similarly, Nofoz Hammad, a 16-year-old girl from Jerusalem, was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment, a fine of 50,000 shekels, and a three-year suspension. She was released during the recent prisoner exchange.

Violating the right of due process, the occupation has intensified its use of administrative detention on children during the past two years. Twenty-six children have been placed under administrative detention, with several of them having been shot before their imprisonment and held in prison despite their injuries. It is worth noting that the majority of administrative detainees are children between the ages of 16 and 17.

The majority of children who were arrested were subjected to one or more forms of physical and psychological torture according to documented testimonies of child detainees. In fact, the crimes and violations carried out against children begin before their arrest. Palestinian children are subjected to systematic abuse and brutality, particularly during arrest operations, which constitute violations of their rights, commencing from the procedures carried out during their arrest and continuing through the application of intense interrogation techniques, until their subsequent transfer to central prisons.

Palestinian children, moreover, are subjected to other types of terrible abuse, including nighttime arrests, brutal beatings in the presence of their family members, being shot during arrest, and being held with handcuffs, leg restraints, and blindfolds prior to being transferred to interrogation and detention centers. Violations include the act of restricting sustenance, such as food and water, for extended periods, particularly during the prisoners’ first phase of detainment. In addition, they are denied their entitlement to legal aid and the presence of a family member. This subjects the child to both psychological and physical torment, with the intention of eliciting confessions and coercing them into signing documents without comprehending their contents. Furthermore, minors are subjected to verbal abuse, including the use of profanity and derogatory language, while being held for long periods before their trials. During the trial phase, the court seldom grants bail and intentionally detains minors in prison on the pretext of completing judicial processes.

Since October 7, prison administrations have worsened the already stringent detention conditions for children and minors held in detention centers and prisons that do not meet minimum humanitarian standards. Consequently, a significant number of these children are deprived of education and medical assistance, as well as other fundamental necessities such as clothing, personal items, and educational books. Moreover, the Israeli prison administration readily conducts raids and searches of the prisoners’ cells.

The Israeli occupation persists in enforcing discriminatory policies against minor detainees. Minors in the West Bank are tried in military courts that lack fundamental safeguards for a “fair” trial, disregarding their right to privacy and their entitlements as minors. For years, Israeli courts have adopted a discriminatory interpretation of the term “Palestinian child,” defining it as an individual under the age of 16, rather than the internationally recognized age of 18 as defined by the Convention on the Rights of the Child or the age defined for Israeli children under Israeli law.

Furthermore, the courts calculate the age of Palestinian minors at the time of ruling rather than at the time of arrest, as has been the case for numerous children who were arrested at a younger age than that at the time of their trial. The occupying authorities intentionally delay hearings and impose sentences on minors after they reach the age of maturity.

The Israeli Juvenile Law exhibits discrimination towards Palestinian children from Jerusalem as it applies different standards on detainees based on whether they are Palestinian or Israeli, while the rate of arrests of children in Jerusalem is the greatest among all other Palestinian governorates. In 2023, the rights of dozens of children from Jerusalem have been systematically violated during their arrest and interrogation. Many are not given any information regarding their charge, which renders their detention unlawful according to international law, yet they are routinely summoned for further investigation after being released.

These practices violate the rights of these children and minors, and the international community must hold Israel accountable for these violations.

* While 800 incidents of detention have been recorded, not all of these detainees necessarily remain detained, as charges might not have been filed against them. Some minors have been arrested to be used as hostages or for interrogation. This occurrence recently took place with a boy from Jalazon Refugee Camp, who was summoned for a full day of interrogation without the presence of his family and then released. On a daily basis in the West Bank, we witness unnecessary incidents of minors being detained. Some may experience a period of detainment lasting several days or a week, for example, after which they may be released without formal charges. Incidents of detention include the situation of minors who were systematically arrested from their homes and who underwent interrogation or detention for a duration of two or three days, for example, even if they were not officially charged or placed under administrative detention.