Angel Investing in Palestine

Laith Kassis is the co-founder of EnterVentures consultancy and has been a pioneer in the development of the Palestinian startup ecosystem. His experience includes managing incubation programs, technoparks and innovation hubs that have invested in several Palestinian startups.
Brigitte Baumann is the founder of Efino and GoBeyond, fintech companies that have transformed angel investing into a new scalable asset class for small and large as well as novice to experienced investors. She has been a business angel since 2003 and was honored as the European Angel Investor of the Year 2015, and one of the top three Female Business Angels in Europe in 2020.