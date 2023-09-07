Andersen in Palestine

Our professionals specialize in various fields of law, including corporate, labor, investment, real estate, contracts, trade, arbitration, construction, finance, telecommunications, intellectual property, insolvency, tax, and medical malpractice. In addition, we offer a wide range of legal services such as litigation and dispute resolution, especially for family-owned businesses, debt collection, legal research, legal audits, legislative reform, legislative drafting, restructuring, corporate and individual due diligence, training, guides, and capacity building.

Our key goal is to play a pivotal role in Palestine’s economic growth, through participating in impact infrastructure investment projects that elevate Palestine’s economic and legal independence. We have a track record of executing impactful legislative reform projects, and currently assume the role of local expert in the newest project of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the development of new insolvency legislation for both businesses and consumers in the West Bank and Gaza.