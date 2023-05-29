An Artist, Politician, Diplomat, and Activist

Working at UNESCO for several years has guided his vision of the Palestinian cultural experience and presence vis-à-vis the experiences of other peoples and cultures. His attendance at successive artistic performances presented over the years by the delegations of various countries at UNESCO has enabled him to evaluate Palestinian cultural and artistic contributions to the global landscape and develop an accurate, critical vision. This extensive experience has enhanced Dari’s ability to serve as a member on international jury committees, most notably the IMC-UNESCO International Music Prize, UNESCO’s International Simón Bolívar Prize, and other Palestinian jury committees.