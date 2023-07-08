A Publisher and Champion of the Palestinian Narrative

Sani’s role as TWiP’s publisher goes beyond curating content for a magazine. His commitment to promoting Palestinian voices, culture, and perspectives has made a significant impact in fostering understanding, challenging stereotypes, and building bridges between communities, humanizing Palestinians as a people with a history, a culture, and a past, present, and future. With mainstream media focusing mainly on the “conflict,” Sani aims to direct attention to the people. Through his dedication to empowering local writers, promoting cultural exchange, amplifying marginalized voices, and utilizing digital platforms, Sani has successfully expanded TWiP’s reach and influence. His work has created a platform that informs, inspires, and challenges readers to engage with the multifaceted issues that face Palestine and Palestinians.

Sani furthermore is committed to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities and minorities. He recognizes the intersectional nature of their experiences, strives to ensure that their stories are represented, and advocates for greater inclusivity and social justice.





As Sani solicits authors to produce the rich and varied content of the magazine’s thematic monthly issues, he actively engages with members of the Palestinian community, valuing their input and involvement. This is not only the most challenging part of his work but also the task in which he excels and which he seems to enjoy most. He collaborates with local writers, experts, and community members to ensure that diverse and authentic perspectives are represented and invites international artists and thinkers to engage with the Palestinian community. By doing so, he fosters a sense of ownership and empowerment within the Palestinian community, encouraging active participation in shaping TWiP’s content.

Under Sani’s leadership, TWiP has expanded its international reach and impact on a global audience, including Palestinian communities in the diaspora – Chile, in particular. He effectively challenges misconceptions and biases that surround Palestine, making the publication an essential resource for individuals who seek a deeper understanding of the region. The magazine has gained recognition as a trusted source for accurate and nuanced information about Palestine, impacting researchers, educators, policymakers, and individuals worldwide.

As the publishing landscape continues to evolve, Sani remains dedicated to meeting the changing needs and preferences of readers. From its modest beginnings in late 1998 as a printed magazine that was focused mainly on cultural events taking place in Palestine, TWiP has evolved into a theme-based monthly publication with a prominent online presence. Sani has successfully utilized the power of technology and created an informative website, social media channels, and digital subscriptions to ensure that the magazine remains accessible to a diverse readership, transcends geographical boundaries, and enables broader engagement with Palestinian culture and issues. He actively seeks feedback and input from readers, constantly refining the magazine’s content and design accordingly. He strives to keep the publication dynamic and relevant, attract new readers, and expand its impact. Currently, he is working on creating a search engine that will offer easy access to the thousands of articles in the magazine’s archive.

In order to produce one monthly issue after another for more than 24 years, Sani has had to face and overcome numerous challenges that include navigating political and cultural sensitivities, censorship, limited resources – and Qalandia checkpoint. He has not missed a single issue, even amidst an ongoing Intifada. In April 2014, the Israeli military raided TWiP’s offices and stole its computers. In 2022, Sani’s social media accounts and means of communication were blocked under false accusations, and it took months to fight back and regain access to the accounts, which for some time affected TWiP’s online presence. Other challenges are economic in nature, as TWiP’s original business model of financing the issues through advertising has become less attractive with the rise of social media advertising. Consequently, the search for sponsors is a monthly challenge that, unfortunately, at times also affects the choice of themes because it is much more difficult to find sponsorship for some themes. Sani has sometimes covered the expenses out of his own pocket and with income generated through his design company Turbo Design. However, the cost of producing TWiP is beyond the means of a small business owner. All these challenges and hurdles Sani approaches while showing dedication, perseverance, and creative ingenuity.