A Pressing Challenge Besides Ending the War

At this stage, attempts to assess the full impact of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza and its ambitious objectives that are a pretext for the colonial government’s broader and long-term aim to annex all occupied territories are challenging and premature. The complex historical context and the regional and global dimension of this brutal war are extensive, while the internal dynamics that govern the different Palestinian factions, particularly Hamas and Ramallah’s PA/PLO, are influenced in both the short and long terms as well.

As Palestinians will face a multitude of obstacles on the “Day After” the genocidal war on Gaza, they must contemplate carefully their future objectives and strategies, including questions related to their national struggle and its current condition. Are Palestinians primarily pursuing the establishment of their own independent state or emphasizing their aspiration for liberation from Israel’s colonial rule? Answering this question is vital in order to choose the proper strategy. Moreover, Palestinians should be creatively courageous and discuss the effectiveness of the armed resistance adopted by “Hamas” in light of Israel’s resorting to irrational and brutal force against the Palestinians, which even includes the potential use of nuclear weapons. Likewise, Palestinians must deliberate whether it is prudent to support or oppose the PLO’s international-organizations and negotiation strategy, despite these organizations’ inconsistency in fulfilling their obligations toward the Palestinians, as they alternate between assisting them and manifestly falling short.

The most pressing issue to be addressed by Palestinians, besides demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, is countering the unchecked rapid growth of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





Furthermore, Palestinians must consider who currently stands as their supporter and partner, given the evident backing of the Palestinian cause across national, racial, religious, and linguistic boundaries, extending beyond Arabs and Muslims. While the public worldwide has risen in protest against the ongoing atrocities, it is important to acknowledge that the war on Gaza has highlighted the complete link between Israel and Western governments. Their shared identity is apparent in the mutual support that these governments have extended in political, diplomatic, and military matters and in the racially biased language and phrases used by politicians and mainstream media in their response to and coverage of the atrocities. Given this context, the question arises as to what global strategy will most effectively strengthen Palestinian connections and alliances in the Palestinian struggle. How can the Palestinians establish and utilize their global alliances and ties in support of their liberation?





Concretely, the Palestinians must emphasize the following four issues simultaneously. First, there is the need to demand the immediate cessation of atrocities in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, and all attempts to forcibly or coercively displace Palestinians must be vehemently resisted. Second, work plans and strategies for Gaza’s reconstruction must be devised, and the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid must be ensured, while Israel as the occupying power must be held accountable (materially and otherwise) in accordance with its obligations under international law. Palestinians must receive reparation from Israel in a fashion similar to the reparations that the Jewish state has been receiving from Germany since World War II. Third, reconciliation must be achieved among the rival Palestinian parties, and a government composed of competent individuals must be established as a starting point. This government will be responsible for overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and for preparing Palestinians for general elections in order to reinstate the various parties’ legitimacy. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, all relevant parties – the PA/PLO, political parties, the private sector, and civil society – must furthermore unite in opposition to the heinous crimes committed by settlers and in order to provide Palestinians with means that ensure that they can lead dignified lives. Fourth, discussions regarding the resumption of negotiations and a revival of the two-state solution (which has been diluted significantly due to a lack of genuine commitment) must recommence. To ensure that Palestinians do not find themselves in another maze of deception, it is imperative that they reach a clear consensus on their negotiation strategy and objectives and on the specifics of the two-state solution, with clear and specific time frames. Unlike in previous negotiations, the Palestinians should insist on a UN resolution that ensures Israel’s obligation to fulfill its responsibilities. It is furthermore incumbent upon the Palestinians to advocate for the modification or substitution of the “Quartet” formula with an expanded model that incorporates some of the following parties: Ireland, China, Bolivia or Columbia, South Africa, and Turkey, as well as the Arab League.

Israel’s settlements have been strategically placed between the populated areas of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the prevailing unwillingness to abandon them, even though they clearly violate international law, is likely to ultimately render impossible the creation of a Palestinian state

It is prudent to acknowledge that such efforts will face multiple layers of resistance. Irrespective of the war’s outcome, Israel will accelerate its agenda of expanding its illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem unless it faces strong opposition from its Western allies. If the Jewish state loses the war, it will be compelled to accelerate its settlement endeavors to compensate the loss, particularly in the area known as C and the entire Jordan Valley, to the greatest extent possible. If Israel wins, it is likely to have the opportunity to extend and intensify its settlement endeavors with minimal opposition. Increased settlement expansion is in line with Israel’s prevailing ideology that is well established in the Israeli society, state, and culture, and that is a clear national value. Thus, the term “Judea and Samaria” is used increasingly to refer to the West Bank in discourse among the Israeli elites and public, and the 2018 Jewish Nation-State Law was enacted to promote and facilitate settlement operations in line with the Israeli public and government’s increasingly right-wing ideology. Moreover, while settlement construction has developed since 1967 under both conservative and liberal governments, 62 current Knesset members are affiliated with right-wing parties that aggressively support settlement growth and can influence the policies of any government now and in the near future. In addition, Israel has heavily invested in the coordination, strategizing, construction, and financing of settlement expansion and growth and is unlikely to forfeit this segment that is fully entrenched in the Israeli economy.

Currently, it is estimated that at least 750,000 settlers reside in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and European sources indicate Israeli plans to bolster and intensify settlement activity through the construction of additional settlements and the expansion of existing ones. Presently, the area between Jenin and Nablus, for example, accommodates 170,000 settlers, and a projection suggests that by the year 2050, this figure will amount to one million settlers in that area alone. Based on the current pace of settlement expansion, it can be projected that by 2050 a minimum of three million settlers will inhabit the entire Jewish mini-state referred to as “Judea and Samaria.” There is little assurance warranting the assumption that this mini-state will treat the non-Jewish residents in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (i.e., the Palestinians) any differently from the mother state that in 1948 allowed a very limited number of Palestinians, which now amounts to 20 percent of Israel’s total population, to remain.* Undoubtedly, the displacement of millions of Palestinians from the West Bank and East Jerusalem seems essential for this “mini-state” to maintain its Jewish purity.





It is expected that settlement activities will continue to soar without disruptions or delays: The two Palestinian uprisings that started in 1987 and 2000 proved ineffective in stopping settlement expansion; settlement efforts increased sevenfold following the signing of the 1993 Oslo Accords; Israel exploited the 2005 evacuation of Gazan settlements as a pretext to intensify settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem; and currently, no real obstacles exist that would prevent their continuation at a similar or even faster pace. Western countries’ objection to settlement expansion remains symbolic and lacks tangible action to effectively stop the practice. And the PA is unable to address settlement issues, even though their implications are devastating, and instead has adapted to the expanding settlements, expressing frustration rather than taking action. The PA’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission condemns Israeli settlement policies but has brought about no practical results. Thus, settlement expansion has created facts on the ground that are in direct contradiction to Israel’s confessed intentions as it signed the Oslo Accords and engaged in the so-called peace process.

