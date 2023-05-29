A Palestinian Artist Based in Paris

Hani Zurob Hani Zurob is an influential contemporary Palestinian artist who currently lives and works in Paris. He is known for his vivid paintings that are frequently informed by the personal events that have shaped his life. His artworks present these events through a personal perspective and a conceptual context that reflect the broader circumstances of his life. His art transcends both borders and geography. Zurob works in many materials, allowing the concept behind a particular work to determine his choice of media.Zurob was born in Gaza’s Rafah Camp in 1976 and later moved to Nablus, where he received a BA in fine arts in 1994. With the aim of pursuing an artistic career, Zurob moved to Ramallah, where he stayed from 2001 to 2006. In 2002, he was shortlisted for the A.M. Qattan Foundation’s Young Artist of the Year Award. In 2006, he received a grant that allowed him to spend a residency at the Cité internationale des arts in Paris. Because of the complexities and political circumstances of that period imposed by the occupation on the Palestinians, he was unable to return to Ramallah – a situation that continued for 16 years, until he was allowed to return for the first time in August 2022. Flying-Lesson no. 8. Mixed media on canvas,200 x 160 cm, 2011. His works have been exhibited in solo exhibitions in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Paris, London, Atlanta, Marrakech, Doha, Rabat, Kuwait, and Amman, and in several international exhibitions. Zurob has gained notable recognition, both internationally and at home. The international awards and residencies he has won include Bourse et Prix Renoir in 2009, and the Huffington Post in 2013 named him one of the ten international artists to watch. ZeftTime no. 4 (Beirut). Detail; tar, glass, andmixed media on wood board, 222 x 65 cm, 2021. Zurob’s work is found internationally in several private and public collections, including in the British Museum, London, UK; the Arab American National Museum, Dearborn, Michigan; Williamsburg Art & Historical Center, New York; Institut du Monde Arabe, Paris; Association Renoir, France; Cité internationale des arts, Paris; Mairie de Paris, Hôtel de Ville, Paris; Imago Mundi – Luciano Benetton Collection, Italy; Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah; Contemporary Art Platform, Kuwait; Dar El-Nimer for Arts and Culture, Beirut; Ramzi and Saeda Dalloul Art Foundation, Beirut; A.M. Qattan Foundation, London-Ramallah; La collection du Musée national d’art moderne et contemporain en Palestine, Diaspora, Paris; and Birzeit University Museum, Birzeit, Palestine. It can be viewed online at www.hanizurob.com. NOW 93-67-48. Tar and mixed media on canvas, 200 x 65 cm, 2016. View PDF TWiP View all posts