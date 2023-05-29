A Palestinian Artist Based in Paris





Zurob’s work is found internationally in several private and public collections, including in the British Museum, London, UK; the Arab American National Museum, Dearborn, Michigan; Williamsburg Art & Historical Center, New York; Institut du Monde Arabe, Paris; Association Renoir, France; Cité internationale des arts, Paris; Mairie de Paris, Hôtel de Ville, Paris; Imago Mundi – Luciano Benetton Collection, Italy; Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah; Contemporary Art Platform, Kuwait; Dar El-Nimer for Arts and Culture, Beirut; Ramzi and Saeda Dalloul Art Foundation, Beirut; A.M. Qattan Foundation, London-Ramallah; La collection du Musée national d’art moderne et contemporain en Palestine, Diaspora, Paris; and Birzeit University Museum, Birzeit, Palestine. It can be viewed online at www.hanizurob.com.



