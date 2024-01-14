United Palestinian Appeal (UPA) empowers Palestinians to improve their lives and communities through socially responsible and sustainable programs in health, education, and community and economic development. The oldest Palestinian American humanitarian organization, UPA is a 501(c) (3) New York–registered nonprofit organization, with headquarters in Washington, DC, and offices in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, and Lebanon. Please visit www.upaconnect.org to learn more about UPA’s mode of operation through local staff, measures to ensure integrity, and official rating. (Charity Navigator has given UPA four stars, its highest rating, for financial health, accountability, and transparency for the last 12 years. UPA meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance standards and has earned the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.)