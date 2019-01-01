Words…words…words

TWiP has asked me to update my alternative version of Julie Andrews’ famous song “Show Me.” Although I wrote those lyrics in April 2013, we still hear words that get us nowhere, and justice and peace are as elusive as ever. The situation is getting worse by the day, but we are still here, and our sumud (steadfastness) helps us to believe that justice and peace will eventually prevail.

Netanyahu threatening

And Abbas not condescending

The powerful dictating

While the weak refusing

Is that all you blighters can do?

Might making matters right

Cannot forever last

While words without action

Cannot liberate the land

And words without a strategy

Seem like words of flattery

Don’t waste more lives

With drones and knives

Peace and security cannot function

Without the justice element in action

I feel like screaming when nothing is working

Not even Fateh and Hamas reconciling

With Trump’s deal of the century

A united front is absolutely necessary

Moving the American embassy was the overture

For solving the century-old problem by an amateur

No more words can I take

The UN created the problem and must find the solution

Without the American veto there’ll be no confusion