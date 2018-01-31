The last word

The Last Bastion

At the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Donald Trump accused the Palestinian Authority of disrespect because it refused to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. Then Nikki Haley added her own personal attack on Mahmoud Abbas, claiming that he had insulted President Trump in a speech before the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Council earlier in January. Haley is not exactly the Palestinians’ prima donna! She is the “lady” who, in her address to the Jewish lobby in the United States, boasted that she wears heels not as a fashion statement but to be ready to kick anyone who criticizes Israel! Incidentally, I thought that the shoe reference was a cheap imitation of Nikita Khrushchev’s shoe-banging incident during the Plenary Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 1960!

Whether it’s Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, Turkey, Russia, or now, us Palestinians, it seems that the list of those being threatened, rebuked, and bullied is getting longer by the day. The infighting, bickering and finger-pointing among Americans is even more explicit, outrageous, and frankly, scandalous. Possibly apart from North Korea’s bizarre rhetoric in diplomacy, it sure looks like American diplomacy has taken a steep dive into base and contemptible realms, if I were to offer a polite description. I can just imagine a shocked British parliamentarian witnessing current American diplomacy and commenting, “Good Lord, what is this?”

Seriously though, why is there so much anger and aggressiveness coming from the Americans? Is there something they’re hiding? Is this an attempt to cover up some deficiency or at least lack of self-confidence? Well, come to think of it, maybe it is. The United States has not won a single war in recent memory (Vietnam included), and its strategies regarding international affairs have been a series of successive disasters. It has surely succeeded in meddling in countless numbers of countries, whether by changing regimes or directly attacking those countries, which in turn has brought about their ruin, such as what happened in Libya. But the fact of the matter is that none of this tampering has changed the international geo-political scene. In fact, the tide of the United States losing its status as the only super power in the world is getting stronger. Maybe this inexplicable American diplomacy has something to do with grossly losing the war on Syria, losing the war in Yemen, losing the grip on Iraq, the total failure of the Kurdish referendum (which the United States has undoubtedly and covertly endorsed), or the miserable fiasco to stop Iran from becoming a regional superpower and Hezbollah from posing a serious threat to Israel. Let’s not talk about the rise of Russia and China as a serious threat to US superiority.

With all the above “great achievements,” I believe that the ultimate battle for the United States and its axis is the one concerning Palestine. I believe that the decision to acknowledge Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, with the complicity of a few other countries, aims to entrench Israel in the Middle East in order to continue to serve the interests of the West, which is now led by the United States. On the micro level, it looks like we Palestinians have lost big time, but on the macro level, the United States’ latest move is actually a sign of defeat because it shows that it has no more cards to play. In other words, Israel is its last bastion.