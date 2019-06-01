The Palestinian National Olympic Committee was formally established in 1934, as an independent legal body to act as the umbrella of the Palestinian sports movement. It supervises the Olympic activities in Palestine and endeavors to protect, develop, disseminate, and consolidate the values of the International Olympic Charter and compliance with the resolutions of the International Olympic Committee and human rights laws.

The Olympic Committee strives to promote the key values of the Olympic movement and encourages educational programs in schools and faculties of physical education, universities, and sports clubs to promote the principles of determination and national belonging, comprehensive development, and rejection of violence and all forms of racial discrimination. It seeks to consolidate the values of gender equality and participation in continental and regional Olympic games.

Through its partnership with UNDP for the third consecutive year, the Palestine National Olympic Committee strives to support young athletes through sporting activities and programs organized by sports associations to strengthen the capacities of these young athletes who represent an important and active part of Palestinian society.

Partnership with UNDP is an objective of the Olympic Committee, which views partnership with international and civil society organizations as key to implementing projects that serve to develop youth and sports.

The Palestinian Youth Sports League (PYSL) is particularly important for the Palestinian Olympic Committee because it represents a large sector of athletic youth through a string of tournaments and competitions, which aim to support athletes and build their capacities in all sports.

PYSL was a pioneer in female participation in sporting competitions and in the application of the principles and goals of the Olympic committee that aim to expand female participation in sports. Participation of persons with disabilities is a special goal for the Olympic committee, and it is a priority to promote the abilities of the disabled and engage them in sports.

Marginalized groups present a challenge for officials, amid harsh problems that escalate with increased poverty, unemployment, and violence. Involving marginalized groups in sports activities contributes to improving their life skills and building their resilience, especially for vulnerable youth, in order to mitigate aggressive behavior and promote more a positive attitude and adaptability.

Sport helps overcome obstacles and build personality and respect through promoting noble values and a sports culture among youth.