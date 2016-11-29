The Palestine National Orchestra (PNO) is Palestine’s first professional orchestra since 1948. Established in 2010 by the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music (ESNCM), it is a festival chamber orchestra that meets once or twice per year for intensive rehearsals and concert tours. Its members are professional musicians of Palestinian origin, as well as internationals with connections to Palestine. In addition to its performances in Palestine, the orchestra’s international tours have included Jordan (2012) and Indonesia (2013).

Having completed a joint project with the ESNCM orchestra in February of this year, the PNO will soon take to Palestine’s stages once again for a series of special concerts with celebrated Palestinian oud virtuoso, Simon Shaheen, performing the Palestinian premiere of his Oud Concerto No. 1, Simon Shaheen is one of the most significant Arab musicians, performers, and composers of his generation. Although he lives and works in the United States, Simon is no stranger to Palestine’s concert halls. He is a major contributor to Palestinian music education, giving regular workshops at the ESNCM and providing opportunities for young, up-and-coming musicians to play alongside him.

The PNO is also delighted to welcome ESNCM alumna Jenna Barghouti as its concertmaster. Growing up, Jenna studied violin at the Ramallah branch of the ESNCM, where she led both the ESNCM Orchestra and the Palestine Youth Orchestra, before pursuing her musical studies at the Jacobs School of Music in the United States. She is currently a violinist with the Houston Symphony and leads the award-winning Azalea Quartet.

The PNO will perform under the baton of Dutch conductor Vincent de Kort. Originally a cellist, de Kort made his conducting debut with the Oslo Philharmonic and now regularly works with renowned orchestras that include the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Staatskapelle Dresden and Rotterdam Philharmonic.

The program for the upcoming concerts includes Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony and the Pastoral Symphony (No.6) by Beethoven in addition to Shaheen’s Oud Concerto.

The Palestine National Orchestra

Conducted by: Vincent de Kort

Accompanied by: Simon Shaheen

All concerts start at 17:00

……………………………………………………………….

Bethlehem Convention Palace – Bethlehem, December 30, 2016.

Naseeb Azeez Shaheen Auditorium – Birzeit University,

December 31, 2016.

Prince Turki Bin Abdul Aziz Theater – An-Najah National

University, January 1, 2017.

……………………………………………………………….

Supported by and in cooperation with

For reservations and more information, contact the

conservatory at: 02-281-9155/6, 02-274-8726, 02-298-2907, 08-238-7773,

info@ncm.birzeit.edu, or ncm.birzeit.edu.