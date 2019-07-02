Olive trees are a symbol of steadfastness, peace, and resistance. For hundreds of years, olives have been an important part of Palestinian life, culture, and economy. The olive harvest season is an important time of year for Palestinian culture and heritage. Attacks on olive trees and attempts by the Israeli occupation to hinder or prevent harvests have become common. More than one million olive trees have been uprooted during the past decade due to the expansion of the occupation.

In 2001, the Environmental Education Center (EEC) launched an original initiative – the first Olive Harvest Festival – in an attempt to combat attacks on olive trees and bring the community together to celebrate this important season. The festival celebrates Palestinian heritage and culture, promotes sustainable environmental practices, and supports local farmers and women’s agriculture societies. Students participate in Palestinian culture and volunteer work, helping local farmers and engaging in traditional dabka dance, musical performances, and poetry readings alongside a market of fair-trade, local, and organic products such as olive oil, wood, soap, and handicrafts. EEC partners with the Peace Center/Bethlehem Municipality and national institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce to host the festival, which has now become so popular throughout Palestine that many other Palestinian organizations have adopted it. EEC works all year to support planting, environmental growth, and education. The continued commitment of the prime minister, the ministers, and ministries to the festival reflects their dedication to protecting and promoting a green Palestine. Each year, the Olive Harvest Festival revives culture and creates a sense of pride in Palestinian heritage, history, and environment.