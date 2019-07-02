Local Solutions to Global Environmental Problems UNDP–GEF/SGP

The Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme (GEF/SGP) is a global program that engages civil-society organizations and supports local leadership to achieve global environmental sustainability and improve local livelihoods. The program supports initiatives in climate-change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, protection of international waters, reduction of the impact of persistent organic pollutants, and prevention of land degradation whilst generating sustainable livelihoods.

Partnering with GEF/SGP since 1996, the United Nations Development Programme/Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People (UNDP/ PAPP) has supported Palestinian local communities in addressing the linked challenges of environment and development and increasing resilience in these areas through its small-grant mechanism. The program has produced significant results by relying on the innovations and local knowledge of communities. Local and national partners have been able to hone in on specific challenges, such as resource scarcity and climate change, as well as the occupation and resulting inequalities.

The GEF/SGP in the State of Palestine is rooted in the belief that global environmental problems can be adequately addressed through grassroots involvement and that small amounts of funding can make a significant difference. Our partners have been able to deliver great results in protecting biodiversity, preserving native species, and tackling climate change through innovative solutions such as solar food dryers, which are significantly more efficient than those that run on fuel.

Access to clean water is a critical issue for Palestinians. With help from other partners, GEF/SGP has been able to support local initiatives that have been vital for farmers in remote areas and have enhanced their ability to remain viable on the land.

By 2019, the program in the State of Palestine had completed its sixth operational phase (OP6) and supported around 144 projects. The program focused on protecting landscape/seascape and reducing chemical release to the environment. Over this operational period (2016–2019), the program supported 12 local community initiatives to protect landscape/seascape and seven initiatives to reduce chemical release.

Parallel to the environmental impacts achieved, GEF/SGP has supported marginalized groups and women, helping them to generate sustainable livelihoods and alternative income, thus creating long-term win-win solutions. The program also benefited from the presence of the vibrant Palestinian civil society and its established network to advocate for environmental sustainability.

The Environment Quality Authority has recently made remarkable efforts to mainstream climate change into the national planning process. However, many environmental issues in the State of Palestine remain a low priority.

GEF/SGP has contributed to international knowledge about environment and climate change. Our local partners have been able to capitalize on this support to cross the first hurdle and invest in the sustainable solutions they believe in.

The following are examples of initiatives related to GEF/SGP.

Narwi: Towards a sustainable livelihood in Beitillu, Deir Ammar, and Jamala villages Palestinian Vision implemented Narwi over a period of one year with the support of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the aim of improving the sustainability and protection of protected areas, improving the livelihoods of the villages of Beitillu, Deir Ammar, and Jamala, and activating local tourism in the Hashmi Reserve, which includes the valley of Zarqa and the surrounding villages of Beitillo, Deir Ammar, and Jamala.

To better prepare Al-Hashmi Reserve (Wadi Ein Al-Zarqa) to promote domestic tourism, a firebreak (1.5 kilometers long and 2.5 meters wide) was constructed, which contributes to reducing ecological and aesthetic damage and serves as well to protect tourism on the reserve. It provides protection of human life and property within the village by blocking the passage of fire into the natural reserve. In addition, harmful/invasive plants and rocks in the valley were removed, and the water spring was cleaned, which resulted in the better flow of water. Thus, trail borders have become clear for visitors, which reduces random walking and consequently provides advanced protection of plants and enhances the overall goal to protect tourism. The Environment Quality Authority designated Wadi Ein al-Zarqa Trail as one of the ten official trails in the West Bank. As a result, Ein al-Zarqa Reserve has witnessed a higher level of protection and prosperity. This has contributed to the preservation of flora and fauna biodiversity in the reserve, which encompasses such mammals as hyena, Palestinian mountain deer, mongooses, red foxes, wolves, and wild pigs. Birds include finches and small owls. Reptiles: the Palestinian snake; amphibians: the tree frog; and plants: cypress, pine, and citrus, as well as flowers that include narcissus and anemone coronaria.

Throughout the project, guided tours were organized for visitors in the Wadi al-Zarqa Valley and the Janata Valley to familiarize them with the most important environmental paths and monuments. A training program was held for 20 young people in order to promote local tourism in the area and to build the capacity of youth from the villages of Beitillu, Deir Ammar, and Jamala in the field of environmental tourism guidance. The training program provided the youth with the knowledge and skills they need to later assume their role as tour guides on the various environmental trails in the targeted villages and the Ein al-Zarqa Reserve. In addition, they received information on environmental resources, including flora and fauna biodiversity.

The project also targeted dozens of women who underwent intensive training on economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and marketing. The training program achieved its goal to support women in building, developing, and managing small projects, in addition to informing them about marketing and product promotion in local markets. Under the title “Days and Nights in Ein al-Zarqa,” the project was launched for two days in the Ein al-Zarqa Valley Reserve in the village of Beitillu. The project aimed to revitalize the reserve through attracting visitors and reviving the lands of Beitillu and Deir Ammar villages.

This cultural event included representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority as well as approximately 500 local Palestinians. It included artistic and heritage performances by Palestinian artists such as artists Mira Abu Hilal and Abad Abu Sui. Beitillu, Jamala, and Ammar Monastery have a wide range of products, especially organic and eco-friendly products, such as food, embroidery, and handicrafts. The event offered the artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs an opportunity to promote, market, and sell their products to visitors.

Enhancing the Ecotourism Environment, an awareness-raising animation film about flora and fauna biodiversity in the reserve, was produced and shared on social media outlets to promote tourism. It attracted a total of 53,231 viewers.

Source: Palestinian Vision. Amer Daraghmeh is a coordinator for the southern region at Palestinian Vision. PalVision aims to support Palestinian youth to take collective action toward sustainable development of their communities.